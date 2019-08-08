Growing up, Lucky Charms was my absolute favorite cereal, and it was solely because of the marshmallows. I liked that they were sweet, colorful, and capable of changing my plain white milk into a variety of different colors. Sometimes, I even picked out and ate all the marshmallows, abandoning the boring cereal bits for a full-blown morning dessert, and I know I wasn't alone — all my friends did the same thing. It seems Lucky Charms has figured out that it has marshmallow-obsessed fans because the cereal brand just released Jet-Puffed Lucky Charms Marshmallows, which are basically fluffier versions of your fave cereal bites.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the Lucky Charms Instagram account posted a photo of "Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows" which seem to feature everyone's fave lucky charms marshmallow shapes — pink hearts, yellow stars, green clovers, and blue moons. The only difference? These marshmallows look a little bigger and much fluffier, making them the perfect treat for any marshmallow lover. The Instagram post featuring the Magically Delicious Marshmallows was captioned:

Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @kraftjetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious.

Although the caption suggests that they're out now, it seems that they're actually coming soon. The @candyhunting Instagram account also posted about the Magically Delicious Marshmallows on Wednesday, and they wrote, "Hopefully they'll be in stores within the coming weeks," suggesting the marshmallows have yet to hit shelves. I was unable to locate them at any retailers online as of publication.

Elite Daily reached out to Kraft-Heinz, the parent company of Jet-Puffed, for more information about the marshmallows and the availability, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Some people, like Twitter users @StoneyBrained, were hyped about the the marshmallows ahead of their release. TBH, @StoneyBrained tweeted what we're all thinking anyway: "What would it take to get a lifetime supply of this."

When it comes to the taste of these puffed-up 'mallows, it's not clear if they'll have a flavor similar to the cereal, or if it will be more reminiscent of the a regular ol' marshmallow.

While you're waiting for Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows to grace your shopping carts and your taste buds, you can enter to win a different kind of Lucky Charms marshmallow, the coveted unicorn. It's part of a Lucky Charms sweepstakes where fans can enter to win one of 15,000 unicorn and rainbow marshmallow-only boxes. Yep, you read that right, if you're one of the winners you'll receive an entire box of cereal with just marshmallows in it, totally eliminating the need to pick them out and separate them from the cereal bits.

Here's how it works — if you buy a specially marked box of regular Lucky Charms cereal at the store, you'll find a code inside that can be entered at marshmallowonly.com. Upon entering the code, you'll be immediately notified if you're a winner and receive a free box of rainbow and unicorn marshmallows. According to the official rules, you have to be 18 years or older to participate and must be a legal resident of the United Sates. Make sure you enter your code by Sept. 17, 2019 to be eligible.

If free marshmallows and jet-puffed marshmallows aren't enough for you, maybe this will do the trick — Lucky Charms just added three new unicorns to its marshmallow and regular cereal lineup, making your breakfast that much more colorful. Here's to colorful marshmallows and lots of sugar!