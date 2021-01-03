It's time to kick off 2021 with some tasty snacks, because Aldi's January 2021 finds including everything from spicy chips to festive cheeses. There are goodies dropping throughout the month, which means you can look forward to trying out plenty of new snacks. Check out Aldi's lineup for January to find all the best munchies to help get your new year off to a great start.

The grocery chain is going all out with some tasty food and drinks for snackers to welcome the new year. There are many items dropping on Jan. 6 for those looking for meat alternatives. A few standouts are Beyond Meat Beyond Sausage, which are plant-based links that cost $8.99, and Earth Grown Meatless Beef Crumbles or Chickenless Strips, which cost $2.89. There are also vegan snacks to try, like Simply Nature Butternut Squash Crackers. A package of crackers, which are made with real butternut squash, are selling for $2.99. Another option is the sugar-free Simply Nature Seaweed Snacks, which cost $1.29.

On Jan. 13, you'll find plenty of Valentine's Day sweets releasing at Aldi a month before the holiday, which means you can get a jumpstart on spreading the love. Gift your partner or your BFF a Reese's Heart Box for $4.99. The 6.50-ounce heart-shaped box comes with the brand's miniature peanut butter cups. Other select gifts dropping on Jan. 13 include Choceur Chocolate Big Box for $9.99, Dove Promises Milk or Dark Chocolate Hearts for $3.29, and Lunch Buddies Valentine Hearts Fruit Flavored Snacks for $3.99.

Courtesy of Aldi

You can heat things up with some spicy snacks arriving at Aldi on Jan. 21. Clancy's Nashville Hot Chicken or Cuban Sandwich Kettle Chips, which cost $1.89, are gluten-free options that you can munch on during your next movie night. More spicy sides to to check out are Taco Bell's Mild or Fire Tortilla Chips, which cost $2.79, and Park Street Deli Zesty Jalapeño or Buffalo Skinny Dip, which cost $3.49. If you're looking for a quick meal for dinner, you'll want to pick up Mama Cozzi's Kitchen Stuffed Crust Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza for $5.79. The frozen bite features a flavorful combo of mozzarella cheese, buffalo-style sauce, and white meat chicken.

During the month's final week of releases on Jan. 27, you'll find plenty more Valentine's Day goodies. You can prepare an entire Valentine's Day-themed meal, starting with these sweet and salty snacks: Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Box, which costs $4.99, and Clancy's White or Pink Chocolate Covered Valentine Pretzel Hearts, which cost $1.99. For dinner, you can whip up your best mac and cheese using Reggano Valentine's Day Pasta. The festive macaroni pasta, which costs $1.99, comes in small heart shapes that'll certainly impress your partner.

Courtesy of Aldi

You'll also be able to pick up a few unique boozy options beginning Jan. 27 at Aldi's. Connellys Strawberry Country Cream, which costs $8.99, is an Irish speciality with a 13.9% ABV. If you're a cocoa lover, you'll want to check out The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine, which costs $7.99.

Courtesy of Aldi

