Aldi is giving customers another reason to give their favorite dishes the Everything Bagel treatment. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the popular grocery chain dropped three new flavors: Jalapeño, Asiago Cheese, and Himalayan Pink Salt — and customers are giving them two big thumbs up. So, what's in Aldi's Everything Bagel seasonings? Here's what to know about the new flavors.

Since Aldi rolled out its OG Stonemill Everything But The Bagel seasoning permanently in October 2019, it's become a staple for shoppers looking to upgrade their avocado toast with the flavor of an Everything Bagel without the actual bagel part. It tastes so similar to the popular bagel thanks to a mixture of sesame seeds, sea salt, minced garlic, minced onion, black sesame seeds, and poppy seeds.

All three limited-edition Everything But The Bagel seasonings start out similarly to the OG, with sesame seeds, roasted garlic, toasted onion, and poppy seed, but they each get a kick from some special additions, according to an image of the ingredients emailed to Elite Daily from Aldi. First, in the Jalapeño version, there's the addition of dehydrated jalapeño pepper and natural flavors. In the Pink Himalayan Salt flavor, the addition of, well, pink Himalayan salt is what sets it apart. Finally, the Asiago Cheese version adds parmesan cheese, "natural asiago cheese type flavor," and parsley.

Basically, if you're a fan of the original, these three new additions might be right up your alley.

The new Jalapeño, Asiago Cheese, and Himalayan Pink Salt seasonings, which were Aldi Finds for the week of Dec. 16, are sold in glass containers weighing between 2.3 to 2.4 ounces each, cost only $1.95 each, same as the original.

People are already obsessed with the new offerings, especially the Jalapeño seasoning. According to Instagram user @CharmedByAldi, the heat-forward blend gets five stars because "it has flavor and it’s not too spicy!" Perusing through the comments section of @Aldi.mademedoit's post, there were already a bunch of people who'd tried it and labeled it "bomb" and "next level."

The hype is real, and unfortunately, it looks like the seasonings are already selling out. If you don't see yours immediately, Instagram user @Ohheyaldi recommends checking out both the regular seasoning and Aldi Finds aisles. If you're still out of luck, you might want to consider doing what other fans are doing and ask if your store has any in stock or will get a shipment soon. If you see any of these bad boys on your next Aldi run, don't hesitate to scoop them up and share your thoughts with the rest of us.

