Following the announcement of two new iPads, Apple released its iPadOS 14 update on Wednesday, Sept. 16, which is packed with new features tech fans will love. Some of the noteworthy additions include the new iPadOS 14 Apple Pencil features, like Scribble. Here's what to know about the newest features for Apple Pencil, because they're definitely a game changer.

Apple iPadOS 14 rolled out to iPad Pros, the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth generation iPads, the fourth and fifth generation iPad minis, and the third and fourth generation iPad Air models as well as iPad Air 2 on Wednesday. The update features a new design for Siri, improved app designs, and more ways to use Apple Pencil. The newest updates to Apple Pencil on iPadOS 14 will work with the second-gen Pencil as well as the original, and they include the ability to paste and convert handwritten text to typed text, real-time handwriting-to-text conversion with Scribble, and convenient text editing gestures.

Smart Selection

Smart Selection brings a better note-taking experience to iPads. When using Apple Pencil, Smart Selection distinguishes writing from drawings for easier editing, and it allows you to swipe your finger or Apple Pencil over your handwritten notes to drag blocks of writing, similar to how you already do for typed text. You can also use a double or triple tap of the pen to select one word or a whole sentence, respectively.

Paste to Text

If you're quickly jotting down notes with your Apple Pencil, iPadOS 14 makes it easy for you to transfer everything you jotted down in text form, by using copy and paste, and it will even retain the original layout.

Data Detectors

If you make handwritten notes with contact information such as an email address or a phone number, you can tap on the handwritten note, and it will give you actionable options, such as pulling up an address in Maps or calling a number using your linked iPhone.

Scribble

The new Scribble for Apple Pen is arguably the coolest improvement. Scribble works by converting your written words to text in real time. Once you've completed handwriting a word, watch as it immediately (and almost magically) converts to typed text. When using Scribble in a search bar, after you've finished writing with the Apple Pen, it converts it to text and searches for you. When using iMessage, send off your converted text with the tap of your finger. Scribble works in any text field, even third-party apps, and you don't need to stay inside the lines, because if you go outside the boundaries, it fixes it for you. If you happen to be writing in a darkened text box, the feature changes the text to a light color so it's visible.

If you've updated to iPadOS 14, you will have to turn on Scribble to start using it. To do this, go to Settings > Apple Pencil and tap the toggle that says "Scribble" to turn it on.

When you're using Notes, you'll also need to make sure you select Apple Pencil as your writing tool, because Scribble doesn't work with the other marker and paint brush tools in the toolbar.

Other Scribble features include shortcuts for your most-used actions in different applications, and convenient editing gestures, like scratching out a word to delete it, circling to select, and pressing and holding to add a space.

Basically, there is no shortage of ways to get the most out of your Apple Pencil with this new update. To download iPadOS 14, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Once there, tap to download and install it on your device. If you're planning to upgrade, Apple released its new iPad 8 on Friday, Sept. 18, while the fourth-generation Apple iPad Air is coming in October.