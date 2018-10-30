Can we fast-forward to Christmas or what? It's almost the holiday season, and you're ready to finish off the year filled with cheer. Thanksgiving and Halloween are fun, but Christmas can most definitely be the most magical time of the year for some. You've got traditional Christmas music, family time, holiday food, meaningful gifts, classic childhood movies, and sparkly decorations, so what could be better than that? 'Tis a season full of gratitude and joy, which can put even the Grinch in a good mood. Here are several Instagrammable Christmas trees in the U.S. that will help you celebrate in the best way, and bring holiday magic to your feed.

Spending time with your family and friends is one of the best ways to enjoy the holiday season. Christmas only happens once a year, so it's important to take full advantage of all the amazing festivities that take place. A large part of the fun lies in observing the Christmas decorations. From giant evergreen trees decorated in colorful lights and tinsel, to houses decked out in festival decor, it's definitely a sight to see. You'll have plenty of opportunities to snap incredible photos capturing all of your Christmas memories with the people you love most.

"Christmas At The Capitol" South Dakota Tourism on YouTube You can observe almost 90 magical Christmas trees at "Christmas at the Capitol" in Pierre, South Dakota. The event is hosted by the governor and takes place on a yearly basis. Nonprofits, businesses, and communities decorate the trees that are on display, so you'll definitely see a wide variety of decorated trees. The event takes place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 25, and it's open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on a daily basis. Basically, you'll have plenty of time to check out this Christmas wonderland. Be sure to head over to the Grand Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 20 for "An Enchanted Christmas" you won't forget.

The Convention Hall Christmas Tree NJShoreBeachLife on YouTube Christmas at the beach? That sounds like the perfect holiday combination to me. Be sure to stop by Asbury Park, New Jersey to witness a 30-foot Christmas tree in all its grandeur. After feasting on delicious Thanksgiving food with your family, be sure to head over to Asbury Park for some holiday magic. Santa even makes a live appearance, so don't forget your camera! You can also fit in some holiday shopping at the Asbury Park Bazaar, and sip hot chocolate along the way. Get ready to sing your heart out, shop until you drop, and take in all of the holiday cheer.