This Halloween, you've got some pretty epic plans to dress up as your fave crime-fighting character. Between the Marvel and DC universes, there are so many superheroes to choose from. Not to mention all the other superheroes in movies, comic books, and TV shows you know and love. Once your costume's set, there's a final matter of business to address before you start saving the world. Every superhero needs a trusty sidekick, and these Instagram captions for superhero costumes will be exactly that this All Hallows' Eve.

Let's face it: A great costume pic for all your friends to see and like is #necessary on Halloween. If you're dressing up as a flying superhero like Superman or Storm, try getting an action shot of you "taking flight." This is pretty easy to capture with a self-timer on your camera, or recording a video of you jumping and taking a screenshot of you in the air. Some superheroes like Spider-Man and Wonder Woman have iconic poses, such as Spidey shooting his web slingers and Wonder Woman with her hands on her hips. You could even get a group together to go as the family from The Incredibles.

When the time comes to post your pics, use any of these superhero costume captions that even Edna Mode would approve of.

1. "Bang! Smash! Wham!"

2. "Halloween, I love you 3000."

3. "Where's my super suit?" — The Incredibles

4. "No capes!" — The Incredibles

5. "BRB, saving the world."

6. "I can do this all day." — Captain America: The Winter Soldier

7. "We're soarin', flyin'." — High School Musical

8. "Where's my Superman at?"

9. "Had to fly all over the world for these treats."

10. "I'm ready to power up this Halloween party."

11. "I don't want to fight, so please just give me your Halloween candy."

12. "Heroes are made by the paths they choose, not the powers they are graced with." — Brodi Ashton

13. "Just waiting for Nick Fury to show up and recruit me."

14. "All caught up in my web."

15. "I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves." — Wonder Woman

16. "Prrrrr."

17. "Listen, smile, agree, and then do whatever the f*ck you were gonna do anyway." — Iron Man

18. "I've arrived and it's end game for all the other costumes."

19. "You're my kryptonite, babe."

20. "That's my secret... I'm always ready for Halloween."

21. "OK, I'm ready Thor Halloween."

22. "There's a hero. If you look inside your heart." — Mariah Carey, "Hero"

23. "I can be your hero, baby." — Enrique Iglesias, "Hero"

24. "Avengers, assemble!" — Avengers: Endgame

25. "With great power comes great responsibility." — Spider-Man

26. "Spiderman, Spiderman, does whatever a spider can." — Spider-Man

27. "That's America's [peach emoji]!" — Avengers: Endgame

28. "Hammer time!" — MC Hammer, "U Can't Touch This"

29. "Wakanda forever!" — Black Panther

30. "I'm looking for justICE for my Halloween cocktail."

31. "I put the incredible in The Incredible Hulk."

32. "Wakanda you think of my Halloween costume?"

33. "Just waiting for my Dark Knight in shining armor."

34. "If I put my glasses on, you wouldn't recognize me."

35. "Have a Marvel-lous Halloween."

36. "My favorite part of any joke is the punchline."

37. "Smash that like button."