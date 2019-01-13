First up, we'll deal with a few cases that have already been heard, and we're just waiting to see how they turn out. For example, this case concerning the workings of "double jeopardy," a clause in the U.S. Constitution that prevents a person from being tried for the same crime twice. While it technically concerns another individual, it could have big implications for the president.

According to The New Republic, Terance Gamble is challenging his dual sentencing for a firearm felony, for which he was prosecuted by both the state of Alabama and the federal government. The case challenges the "separate sovereigns" doctrine, which allows a person be charged and sentenced for the same crime in both state and federal court, leading to multiple sentences for the same offense, regardless of the prohibition on double jeopardy. As Fox2Now puts it, "the rationale is that the states and the federal government are different sovereigns." This has drawn widespread criticism from liberals and conservatives alike, with many arguing that it leads to judicial harassment of the sort that double jeopardy was created to prevent.

Perhaps more relevantly in 2019: the ruling could affect the president's pardoning power in cases like that of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is facing federal charges for lying to the FBI. If states can continue to charge defendants for crimes that have already been resolved on the federal level, it could be a problem for the presidential pardon powers, as presidents can only pardon federal — and not state — crimes.

But there could be other issues at hand if the exception is struck down. A Justice Department attorney also told CNN that striking down the exception could create "practical" problems, "deter cooperation, and prompt defendants to play the federal government against states."

With that, it seems like the outcome is really anyone's guess. Arguments on this case were heard on Dec. 6, 2018, so expect a decision by this summer.