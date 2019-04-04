It seems like Instagram and pop-up museums are everywhere nowadays. You can really find a picture-perfect museum for any interest you have, but one of my absolute favorite ones is the Museum of Ice Cream. I remember the first time I saw a picture of one of my friends bathing in a pool of vibrant sprinkles (and the instant FOMO I had that came along with it). I knew I needed to make my way to the sweetest spot, and if you also plan on going, these ice cream museum captions need to be your plus one.

I never really knew how much I wanted to pose in front of a wall of bananas, and sit in a forrest of colorful gummy bears before I hit up the museum. The entire aesthetic of the museum is something straight out of a pink dream I had as a kid, complete with pastel colors everywhere and tons of oversized sugary treats to snap selfies with. Of course, a visit to the Museum of Ice Cream wouldn't be complete without a dive into the sprinkle pool.

When you're ready to post that boomerang or action shot on the 'Gram, you'll want a caption that's basically the equivalent of the cherry on top of a sundae. Don't press the pause button on the sweet fun — instead, use any of these 25 ice cream museum-inspired captions I've organized for you. You're sure to have the sweetest feed around.

1. "All you need is ice cream."

2. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, and that's pretty much the same thing."

3. "Life is an ice cream cone, enjoy it before it melts."

4. "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." — Howard Johnson, Billy Moll, and Robert A. King, "Ice Cream"

5. "You can always save the day with sprinkles."

6. "Sprinkles make me smile."

7. "A life without dreams is like ice cream without sprinkles."

8. "Sweet dreams are made of pools of sprinkles."

9. "You are my sugar rush." — Dream Street, "Sugar Rush"

10. "I love you so much I can bearly stand it."

11. "You are the sprinkles to my sundae."

12. "It's sprinkling in here."

13. "Life is short. Eat ice cream."

14. "I was mint to be at the Museum of Ice Cream."

15. "Just chilling at the Museum of Ice Cream."

16. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"

17. "Pink, it was love at first sight." — Aerosmith, "Pink"

18. "Dreams taste like cotton candy."

19. "Paradise found."

20. "I'll take all the scoops, please."

21. "Just a spoonful of sugar." — Mary Poppins, "A Spoonful of Sugar"

22. "Cooling off on this hot summer day."

23. "Life is like an ice cream cone, you have to lick it one day at a time." — Charles M. Schulz

24. "Swimming in a sea of sprinkles."

25. "The only man worth chasing this summer is the ice cream man."