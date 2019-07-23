With the end of summer around the corner, everyone's trying to fit in those final outdoor cookouts and days at the beach. And just in time, there's a new snack that will complete your summer experience. The popular baked snack company Cheez-It is teaming up with House Wine to deliver an even better twist on the classic wine and cheese pairing. Created in 2004, House Wine is a hit for their quality boxed, bottled, and canned wine that's good for any occasion. Here's how you can get your hands on your very own House Wine and Cheeze-It box and why this snack duo is bound to be a hit this season.

The limited-edition product comes with a juicy and aromatic box of House Wine's Original Red Blend as well as a box of crunchy and cheesy Original Cheez-It crackers.

So, how do you get your hands on one? The party starts on July 25 at 5 p.m. ET, when Cheez-It and House Wine lovers can snag a box online. You'll have to head on over to the Original House Wine website, where you'll be able to purchase the pairing for $25. In a press release, Jeff Delonis, senior marketing director for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division, shares: "We are thrilled to partner with House Wine to combine their expertise and America's favorite 100% real cheese snack into one portable box."

Courtesy of House Wine & Cheez-It

The pre-packaged boxes are perfect because they're a super convenient way to plan for parties. Your life will be made easier because you won't have to spend time picking a wine and cheese pairing at the grocery store. Simply purchase the box, and voila, you're good to go. Having both the wine and crackers in one box also makes carrying snacks to outdoor locations way less clunky and difficult!

Make sure to act fast on July 25, because the product is only available until supplies last. Missed your chance to buy one online? Don't worry, you can breathe in a sigh of relief. You'll still be able to download a Wine and Cheez-It pairing guide on the website. The guide is the ultimate go-to for any cheese and wine connoisseur who wants to put together their own Cheez-It pairing. The Cheez-It and House Wine pairings were carefully selected through taste tests made by House Wine's acclaimed winemaker Hal Landvoigt. The best part is that you can mix and match to fit your personal taste profile. A few pairs on the guide that stood out are White Cheddar Cheez-Its & Rose as well as Extra Toasty Cheez-Its & Sauvignon Blanc. But my personal favorite? Groovese Zesty Cheddar with Ranch Cheez-Its & Malbec. According to the guide, it's "great for secret summer rendezvous." It all sounds incredibly classy with just the right amount of mischievous!

It's time to impress the guests at your next summer evening soirée with a Cheez-It and House Wine's pairing. Whether you choose to purchase the Original Red Blend with crackers box or put together another flavor duo on your own, you really can't go wrong.