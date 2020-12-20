Holiday shopping is a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you go to a store in person, you'll find lines are much longer, making the whole gift-buying process harder and more stressful than ever. Thankfully, if you've got a Harry Styles fan in the family, you can just do your shopping online. There's plenty of things to buy on his official store, as well as on Etsy, where you'll find unique, fan-made items, like earrings, phone cases, and more. Christmas is nearly here, so you better take your pick out of these 10 holiday gift ideas for Harry Styles fans. Since they can sell out at any moment, I suggest you make your purchase ASAP.

Fans got a lot of merchandise this year following the release of Styles' second album, Fine Line, in December 2019. "Cherry" and "Watermelon Sugar" inspired plenty of cute, fruit-related merch, while his song "Treat People With Kindness" was on everything from water bottles to T-shirts. Those who are having trouble finding gifts can stop searching now because these 10 ideas are golden.

1. Fine Line Vinyl

It's likely your friend or family member already has Styles' Fine Line album, but they may not have the vinyl record yet. The Target-exclusive edition has a really cool black and white design, making it a must-have item for any fan.

2. "You're So Golden" Mirror

This "You're So Golden" mirror will remind your Styler friend of how special they are every time they look at their reflection.

3. "Sunflower" Print

If your friend has a blank space on their walls (or if they haven't changed their posters in a while), this "Sunflower" print will liven up their bedroom instantly.

4. "Do You Know Who You Are?" iPhone Case

Everyone can always use a new phone case, and this "Do You Know Who You Are?" design is perfect for any Styles fan.

5. "Sweet Creature" Spiral Notebook

Get them to start journaling with this Sweet Creature-inspired notebook.

6. Harry Styles Ornaments

Add some more color to their tree with these ornaments, which come in a variety of designs. While they may not be able to use it this year, your Styler bestie can use it for years to come!

7. "Treat People With Kindness" Coasters

You know I had to include at least one item with Styles' "Treat People With Kindness" slogan on it, and these coasters are absolutely adorable.

8. "Watermelon Sugar" Water Bottle

This water bottle is a little pricey, but it's 32 oz.-size makes it well worth it IMO. (I have this one at home and use it all the time, so from one Styler to another, I highly recommend.)

9. Watermelon & Cherry Earrings

These earrings are perfect for showing love for Styles in a subtler way.

10. Harry Styles Christmas Card

If you prefer giving them cash, don't just buy any random card to go along with it. Show you care with this Fine Line-inspired card instead. I guarantee you they've never seen this one before.

Remember: Any gift with Styles' name or face on it will probably do!