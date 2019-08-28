This might be an unpopular opinion, but in my book, it isn't a crime to start planning out your Halloween decorations as soon as summer ends. Between taking inventory of what you already own, browsing all your favorite stores for brand new items, and, most importantly, mapping out where you want everything to go, there's a lot to do before spooky season officially rolls around. And that's exactly why I'm already looking into these Halloween gingerbread houses for 2019 — they are undeniably frightening (yet seriously delicious) snack-orations for the fall season.

While cotton spiderwebs, neon orange lights, and scarily realistic statues are all totally acceptable Halloween decorations, there is truly nothing like having a delicious Halloween cookie house in the comfort of your own haunted home. Between candy bats, chocolate roof shingles, and — of course — a few sugary gravestones to decorate that edible cookie front lawn, they provide a lot for you to munch on as you float around the house, basking in pure Halloween heaven.

So if you're currently on the hunt for the best Halloween cookie house kits before the greatest fall holiday rolls around, here are a few you should probably consider. They are bound to spice up your spooky season.

Icing Halloween Gingerbread House (JOANN Stores) JOANN Stores' Wilton Icing Halloween Gingerbread House $6.39 | JOANN Stores Buy Now If you want your spook-tacular house to emulate the taste of the classic Christmas cookie, look no further than JOANN Stores' Halloween Gingerbread Cookie Houses. They're now available for in-store pickup costing $6.39 each, and each kit comes complete with different colored icing and sugary decorative pieces. Build one, if you dare.

Halloween Gingerbread House, Personalized (Williams Sonoma) Halloween Gingerbread House, Personalized $74.95 | Williams Sonoma Buy Now William Sonoma's Halloween Gingerbread House isn't like the others, because lo and behold, you can actually get it personalized. Request a cookie plaque that states your name, a special title for the house, or something that simply inspires your love for spookiness. They cost $74.95 each, and are now available for pre-order online. Shipping will officially begin Sept. 2, so definitely lock yours down ASAP.

Hyde Haunted Chocolate Cookie Mansion (Target) Chocolate Halloween - Hyde Manor House Cookie $9.99 | Target Buy Now Since chocolate is — hands down — the most important part of Halloween, Target is offering a Haunted Chocolate Cookie Mansion. Complete with all the essentials, they are now available for in-store pickup and delivery for $9.99 each, a small price to pay for a deliciously scary treat.

Wonka Haunted Cookie House Kit (Blair Candy) Wonka Haunted Cookie House Kit $11.15 | Blair Candy Buy Now For those looking to indulge in the delectable taste of fall, this Wonka Haunted House Cookie Kit is definitely something to consider. The cookie structure tastes like pumpkin spice, and you can decorate it with all Wonka candy, from Nerds, to Sweetarts, Runts, and Bottle Caps, costing $11.15 on Blair Candy. It's going to be a sugary sweet time, so prepare for the ultimate sugar rush.