Wolf, 30, is a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting in the early hours of Sunday, June 12, 2016, the second-deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. His friends, Andrew Leinonen and Juan Guerrero, were killed in the shooting. He has since helped found The Dru Project, which provides scholarships to LGBTQ+ individuals and supports gay-straight alliance groups in schools, in Leinonen's memory.

I’ll never forget, standing there in front of the sink in the club bathroom, terrified people crowding around me, and I got the first smell of blood and gun smoke. That’s when it felt real to me.

The sensation that sticks with me of the initial moment when I figured it all out is panic. All I can remember is that feeling in the pit of your stomach — for people who don’t like roller coasters, when you go over that first drop and you’re not sure you’re going to make it. It’s that feeling in the bottom of your stomach, a knot. Every time I get into a situation where I feel like something bad is going to happen, that sense of panic comes back. That’s one of the most vivid memories of the shooting: a feeling of sheer panic.

I’ll never forget Monday morning, getting the call that Drew had not even made it out of the club that night. You think about that grief that is so overtaking, it’s so overwhelming. I think from that moment for the next 24-36 hours, I don’t remember anything.

After the shooting, people were talking about, "Where does this fit in a national landscape?" Talking about a presidential election. And I remember in that moment, making a decision that, if I didn’t speak up, if I didn’t say something or do something, that my friends would just forever be two of 49 victims. So I made a choice that week that no matter what happened, no matter how low I felt, no matter what the world around me said or did, I was going to make sure that people knew who they were.

For so long, we’ve been told there’s nothing we can do about it. The common refrain, thoughts and prayers. And it’s not doing anything, we’re not getting anywhere. I think what you’re finally hearing, from the front lines, from the people who are living it every day, is that we’re not taking it anymore. Emma González kind of wrapped it up for us after the shooting in Parkland. She said, "We call B.S." There is plenty we can do about this issue.

One of the really pressing things we have on our plate right now is HR8, which would expand background checks. 97 percent of Americans agree that we need expanded and universal background checks. We need to close the gun show loophole. That’s a really big deal. There’s a lot of common sense legislation that if you sit down, and it doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on, if we just talk about health and safety in this country, we all agree on it.

I've had numerous opportunities to be a surrogate on campaigns, to fight really hard for gun violence prevention measures. To give really momentous speeches in front of large groups of people. Those are the moments that stick out to other people. What sticks out to me are the quiet moments. The ones that make me feel something are the ones where I’m all alone, I’m sitting down, I’m doing something that Drew and I would have been doing together. I almost feel a sense of peace. As if he’s come back and put his arm around me again.