Ever since I was a kid, Ferrero Rocher candies have always been my favorite. I'm a total sucker for hazelnut everything, and chocolate is most certainly one of my weaknesses. With that being said, I can't wait to indulge in a pack of Ferrero Rochers when Valentine's Day comes around. I think they're the perfect candies to treat yourself with, because each chocolate comes individually wrapped in golden foil. However, I might buy a Grand Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Day chocolate this year — because it's basically a two-for-one deal. Once you learn more about the romantic treat, you'll know exactly what I mean.

Before I get into detail, let me ask you this: What's better than one Ferrero Rocher? That's right: two Ferrero Rochers. That's why I'm so hyped about one of the company's latest Valentine's Day offerings, officially called the Grand Ferrero Rocher. Before you assume that it's simply an oversized Ferrero Rocher, think again. Believe it or not, the "Grand" version of the chocolate includes much more than what meets the eye. For instance, according to its Amazon product page, there is a hollow hazelnut and milk chocolate globe inside the candy's golden packaging.

Wait until you find out what's inside of that globe, though.

Once you crack into the milk chocolate, you'll be pleasantly surprised with not one — but two — individually wrapped Ferrero Rocher candies. TBH, what could be better than that? Whether you're trying to eat both chocolates on your own or give one to your bae, it's the perfect Valentine's Day surprise.

Here, take a closer look into the chocolate shell itself:

TBH, I'd probably end up eating the chocolate-hazelnut shell almost immediately after downing the actual Ferrero Rochers, but that's just me. If you're planning on splitting the treat with your SO, you guys can decide who gets to eat the chocolatey outer layer.

What makes the Grand Ferrero Rocher even cuter is the Valentine's Day-themed packaging that the chocolate comes in. According to Amazon, the two-for-one candy comes with a red bow in honor of the upcoming holiday. With that being said, you won't even have to wrap your Valentine's Day gift if you grab one of these. In my opinion, the red bow adds a subtle touch of romance to treat — and if you agree, you can buy one on Amazon for under $15.

If you end up buying the Grand Ferrero Rocher and want even more of the company's Valentine's Day offerings, fear not. Ferrero Rocher is also offering a heart-shaped container filled to the brim with its famous chocolate-hazelnut candies. The Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Heart — which can be purchased at Target for $5.29 — includes eight individually-wrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolates. In other words, there's probably plenty of chocolate and hazelnut flavors to go around in one pack. The case also features gold-rimmed heart designs for a simple touch of love.

Again, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself (or your loved one) to a Ferrero Rocher candy. Whether you try the Grand Ferrero Rocher or the company's heart-shaped box of chocolates, you'll get your hazelnut fix for the holiday.