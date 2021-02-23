These Girl Scout Cookie Recipes On TikTok Include Faves Like Thin Mints & Samoas

Girl Scout Cookie season is in full swing, and there’s no sweeter time of the year. Now is when you should be stocking up on Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and every cookie you love so much. You might even feel like you have to get as many boxes as you can, because the season will be over before you know it. But, thanks to TikTok, when Girl Scout Cookie season comes to a close, you can still enjoy your favorite treats. That's because there are Girl Scout Cookie recipes on TikTok that'll totally make your mouth water.

Who would be a cooler roomie than you if you surprised everyone in the house with a batch of homemade vegan Samoa cookies or Tagalong bars for your Friday night hangout? All you need to do to turn that situation into reality is to check out these Girl Scout Cookie recipes on TikTok, and head into the kitchen. Not only will you find perfect copycat recipes, but also fun alternatives that take the flavors of your favorite cookies to a whole new level.

With these nine Girl Scout Cookie recipes on hand, you can serve up some Thin Mints with Thin Mint-inspired drinks, or there’s a recipe for Tagalong oatmeal to start your day off in a delicious way. Whatever cookies you're craving, you can count on TikTok to help you make a sweet treat.

1. These No-Bake Vegan Samoa Cookies TikTok If you're vegan, these vegan copycat Samoa cookies from TikToker Danielle Keith (@healthygirlkitchen) are the real deal. Not only do they taste just like the original caramel and chocolate cookies, but they have the same texture as well. They're also no-bake, which means you could easily make them anywhere.

2. These Air Fried Girl Scout Cookies Air frying is a hot trend on TikTok. So, of course there are air fried Girl Scout Cookies on the app. Take this simple recipe from TikTokers Kortney and Karlee (@kortneyandkarlee) who start off with an actual Girl Scout Cookie, which they wrap in puff pastry and place in the air fryer for seven minutes. They then cover this treat with powdered sugar, and end up with a delicious air fried dessert.

3. These Healthy Tagalongs Snack on these healthy Tagalongs whenever you're craving chocolate and peanut butter. This recipe from TikToker @healthfood looks just like the OG, but is made with almond flower, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla, salt, peanut butter, and dark chocolate.

4. These Samoa Cookie Bars Instead of cookies, make some Samoa cookie bars. These delicious coconut, caramel, and chocolate treats come from TikToker Sherona Gardner (@bonnetsandbreads) and taste just like the original cookies. These would be perfect to add to a dessert charcuterie board.

5. This Samoa Cookie-Inspired Oatmeal TikTok You can enjoy Samoa cookie-inspired oatmeal first thing in the morning, thanks to this recipe from TikToker Trace Alexander (@tracesoats). With the toasted coconuts placed in a circle around the oats, it really looks like one big Samoa cookie in your bowl. Be sure to snap a pic before taking your first bite.

6. These Tagalong Bars Whether you call them Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties, you'll want to try these Girl Scout Cookie bars from TikToker @the.confident.kitchen. They contain three layers of homemade shortbread, peanut butter, and chocolate, just like the original Tagalongs.

7. This Tagalong-Inspired Oatmeal Another Girl Scout Cookie-inspired oatmeal you can try is this Tagalong oats recipe from TikToker Nareen (@nareens.eats). It's basically peanut butter oatmeal topped with chocolate for that delicious Tagalong taste, but it looks super Insta-worthy and easy to make.

8. This Thin Mint Cocktail TikToker @join_jules has a lot of fun cocktails you should try, but Girl Scout Cookie fans will want to make this Thin Mint cocktail first and foremost. It contains peppermint vodka and coffee liquor to obtain that chocolate mint taste.