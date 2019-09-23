It's time to trade in your summer hats for thick scarves because it's officially fall. Sept. 23, marks the first day of fall, and fans of the cozy season are taking it to social media to celebrate the beginning of fall. With plenty of orange leaves, oversized sweaters, and bright pumpkins, checking out the themed photos on social media are the quickest way to ring in the season. These first day of fall 2019 tweets will get you in the mood for afternoons filled with pumpkin spice lattes and evenings by the crackling fireplace.

Fall lasts for only three months, so you'll want to get right to enjoying the short period before winter dawns. Since Starbucks started the fall season four weeks early on Aug. 27 this year, fans have already been indulging in a lineup of classic seasonal beverages and treats like the Pumpkin Spice latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines, and Cat Cake Pop. There's also a new drink on the menu called the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is the first new pumpkin cold coffee beverage since the Pumpkin Spice Latte was introduced in 2003. Made with real pumpkin, the drink is made with cold brew, vanilla, and topped off with real pumpkin and a dusting of pumpkin spice. It's the perfect caffeinated pick-me-up if you're looking for a chilled drink on a fall afternoon.

These festive tweets that have been circling the internet will inspire you to start off the first day of fall with a Pumpkin Spice Latte in hand.

Twitter user @ChillboBagginzz shared a tweet with the caption, "Happy first day of fall from my Instagram to yours." Along with the tweet is a collage of dreamy photos showcasing orange and yellow leaves in the woods and a super aesthetic snap of coffee, pumpkins, and a book.

Fall enthusiast @Nole4G wrote on Twitter, "Happy first day of fall! Here's to cooler weather (hopefully), college football, and candy corn! Have a great week everybody! #BeBlessed" The post totally gets it right detailing the most important things to look forward to this upcoming season: Cozy weather, exciting events, and delicious food.

With a list of pretty much everything that gets people hype about fall, Twitter user @ChillVibes nailed it.

@bookables1 tweeted a poetic homage to the fall season, "Happy first day of fall! Autumn is my favorite time of year. The colder weather, the colorful trees and leaves. The pumpkin fever. Everything about fall is just amazing."

User @fancybabysavy shared an adorable and well-designed board with "Sweater Weather" written on it. With mini pumpkins, cinnamon sicks, and pine cones well laid out around it, it highlights nature's best.

@KelseaCentral shared a collage of photos with crunchy leaves and wrote, "Happy first day of fall! We hope you enjoy all the Pumpkin Spice Lattes, oversized sweaters, and haunted houses this season is made for! Enjoy these throwbacks!"

Twitter account We Rate Dogs shared maybe the only pic you need to see this fall: a fluffy pup surrounded by perfectly orange pumpkins, aka a "pupkin patch."

Even celebs like Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon got in on the fall fun.

DeGeneres kept it punny, of course, by tweeting, "Happy First Day of fall! I could feel it in the air the moment I woke up. I knew autumnatically." LOL.

Also welcoming the season with a couple "#punkins," Witherspoon shared a pic of herself surrounded by pumpkins while donning a fall-perfect plaid. Two of the gourds in the pic also have some festive jokes, reading, "#SquashGoals" and "Gourds just wanna have fun."

Clearly, the excitement over the first of fall is enough to get almost everyone celebrating. Whether you choose to ring in fall at home with a scary flick and pumpkin pie or outside with the changing colors, there are so many ways to soak in the season (and so many pumpkin puns just waiting to be made). Happy first day of fall!