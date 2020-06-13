Father's Day is Sunday, June 21, and whether or not you spend the holiday with your dad or the father-figure in your life, you can show him you're thinking of him with a special gift. It can be tough to decide what to get for dad, between shopping on a budget and wondering what he might want. To help, here are 18 Father's Day 2020 gifts from daughter ideas to get you started.

Whether you're spending Father's Day together or sending a gift from afar, there are plenty of shops that offer shipping that will get the gift to dad in time for the holiday. In light of the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, after the recent killings of Black people at the hands of police, among them George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade, you may want to show your support by patronizing Black-owned businesses. If you're going to buy dad a gift anyway, why not take a look at some of the great Black-owned shops offering gifts dad will love? There are plenty of options, ranging from coffee to wine to beard balm. And as you shop, you can bookmark the places you really love so you can support them all year round.

If you're sending an alcoholic gift, keep in mind you must be 21 years or older to order it, and there may be different shipping policies and restrictions depending on which state your father lives in. Alcoholic gifts will require an ID check, although a signature may not be required at this time due to social distancing efforts from UPS and FedEx.

1. Coffee gift basket

If you know your dad is a total java fan, Chicago French Press is selling a Father's Day gift basket with MR. SUITABLE for a coffee and style gift, featuring a 3-ounce bag of roasted organic coffee, an 11-ounce coffee mug, and a pair of premium men's socks for $40 and free 2-day shipping, set to ship no later than Tuesday, June 16.

2. Anti-racism reads

Black-owned bookstores abound, and you can purchase a gift for your bibliophile father in a few easy clicks. Most stores have several shipping options, so you'll be able to get the gift in time for Sunday, June 21. Black Stone Bookstore and Cultural Center, based in Ypsilanti, Michigan, sells books, soaps, oils, and incense, plus they offer free shipping on orders $50 or more.

3. A thoughtful card

A Single Suggestion sells handcrafted cards for Father's Day and other occasions. If you place an online order, your item will ship within five business days. If you happen to order 10 items or more, though, the shipping may take up to 10 business days.

4. Workout resistance bands

Make it easier for your dad to work out at home with these resistance bands from Freeflow & Gusto. The set of Vortex Bands includes five different tubed bands, each with a different resistance. Shipping time is five to 10 business days and is a flat rate depending on your location.

5. Box of assorted chocolates

The Harlem Chocolate Factory has a variety of fun gifting options for any dad with a sweet tooth. A chef's choice assortment of bonbons and truffles is available in three different sizes from $18 to $60. Shipping options may vary by location, but include UPS Ground, Next Day, and 2nd Day options.

6. Beard balm

If your dad is on the lookout for grooming products, beard cream is a must-buy for facial care. This beard balm from Black-owned Etsy store MintandOcean features soothing coconut oil and the scent of pine.

7. Wooden stand for iPad Mini, photographs, or books

TheHeartDepartmentCo's Etsy shop sells some handy wooden stands with a minimalist design that fit a phone, an iPad Mini, a book, or photos.

8. Ultimate beard care set

Scotch Porter's Beard Collection features a beard wash, beard conditioner, beard serum, and beard balm to help your dad keep his facial hair soft, conditioned, and thick. The scent is described as masculine floral with sandalwood, musk, and spice.

9. Craft espresso

Red Bay Coffee sells a few different flavors of java and espresso. Carver's Dream blends Guatemala & Burundi coffees together to create a sweet and rich taste, featuring notes of cherry compote, almond paste, and dark chocolate. You can sign your dad up for a subscription if you'd like for $17.10 per month, or you can grab a single 12-ounce bag for $19. Shipping is free on orders over $38, or $5 for economy.

10. Cookie gift set

Partake Foods sells a variety of cookies to suit your father's sweet tooth. The variety pack includes five different flavors for $25, so you don't have to choose. Shipping is with USPS Priority Mail and relevant pricing.

11. Public School baseball cap

This cool baseball cap from Public School will make any New York Yankees fan feel so seen. The brand processes orders in two to five business days, and you can choose UPS Ground or other shipping options to get the item sent within three to five business days or sooner after processing.

12. The Sip Dads gift box

This Dads and Grads gift set from The Sip Society features a fun way to celebrate for Father's Day, with a photo frame, a bottle of Moët, and a bottle of Blue Nun 24K, plus a signature champagne flute for $45.

13. Maison Noir Wine

The Maison Noir Wine's 2018 "Other People's Pinot Noir" is perfect for a wine-loving dad. Maison Noir describes the flavor as "earthy, spicy, floral" mixed with notes of cherry and wood spice.

14. Indigené Cellars

Indigené Cellars, a family-owned winery in California's Carmel Valley, produces noteworthy wine blends for the wine enthusiast. A nice pick is the Ambiente (Tuscan Blend), which won a Gold Medal Best In Class at the Central Coast Wine Competition.

15. FOU-DRÉ Vodka

FOU-DRÉ Vodka is inspired by the French word for lightning. The flavor profile is described as a smooth experience best over ice (but still a good mixer) with the taste of pomegranate, ginger, lychee, kiwi, and lime infused during the distillation process. It also won Gold in the 2013 Beverly Hills International Spirits Awards. Shipping cost varies by location.

16. Customized football

Name Your Ballz is a Black-owned sports merchandise store based in Georgia. The company owns an Etsy store and an Etsy-powered website that you can purchase from. Give your dad the gift of a football with his name on it, perfect for the ultimate sports fan.

17. Blue-tooth headphones

These RayTec-C10 Headphones come from RayTec Audio come from its Cleveland, Ohio, headquarters. This headphone model works with Blue-tooth, so your dad can use them for phone calls, weight training, and working from home. With a battery life of around 17 hours for talking and music, he'll be able to get through a full day without needing a recharge.

18. Grilling apron

From Etsy-seller WhitNicoleCreations, this red apron is the perfect way to keep your dad's shirt clean while he's grilling up a storm. It's available in blue, black, and red.

When you send a gift, keep in mind the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sending any gifts to your dad should include contact-free delivery, as both FedEx and USPS are using contactless shipping methods and have implemented social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. You can also remind your dad to wash his hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after touching packages.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.