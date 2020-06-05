These Fashion & Beauty Brands Are Donating To Fight Racial Injustice

Since George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer on May 25, people all over the world have joined protests to call for an end to police brutality and to fight against systemic racism. Alongside the people taking to the streets, several fashion and beauty brands have donated to fight against racial injustice and to show solidarity with the protestors. And it's about time some brands are doing this very necessary work.

Many brands have released statements supporting the protests, denouncing gross acts of violence committed against Black people, and sharing information on how to help. But posting support on social media is not enough, particularly when big-name brands have the resources to do much more. It's crucial for brands to put their money where their mouth is to help enact concrete change. By making charitable donations, and being fully transparent about them, these brands are sending a message that they are actively fighting in the name of the Black community.

Shopping consciously has become a more and more prevalent phenomenon. By choosing to support businesses that are aligned with your values, you know your money is going to companies that actively and openly care about Black people rather than those that don’t. And the more people who shop consciously, the more businesses will be pressured to support social issues. Below is a list of the brands that have gone beyond just posting support and have also made public, meaningful pledges to organizations focused on fighting the racial injustices the Black community continues to face. We will continue updating this list as more brands publicly disclose their charitable donations.

Abercrombie

Abercrombie has pledged $200,000 to fund initiatives that “uplift and embrace the Black community.” The brand will release more details about the charities it plans to donate to soon.

Aritzia

The fashion brand announced that it will donate $100,000 to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

In a statement calling for an end to "systematic racism, oppression, and injustice," Anastasia Beverly Hills pledged to donate $1 million. Starting on June 6, the cosmetic brand will be donating $100,000 across Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Black Visions Collective, and the Marshall Project. Alongside these measures, ABH said it will take measures to financially support Black-owned beauty businesses and artists, though information about those initiatives has yet to be released.

Billie

The natural beauty company stated it will be donating $100,000 overall to both Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

Biossance

Biossance announced on June 1 that it will donate $100,000 to the ACLU, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Color of Change, and Black Lives Matter

Burt’s Bees

Burt’s Bees will be donating $100,000 to the NAACP Legal and Educational Defense Fund and local charities benefitting the Black community, like Village of Wisdom, Spirithouse, and Communities in Partnership in North Carolina.

ColourPop

“We stand with the Black community to fight against systematic racism, violence, oppression, and inequality,” ColourPop posted on Instagram on June 2. After donating $25,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and another $25,000 to the ACLU on May 29, the makeup brand expanded its efforts. On June 2, it pledged an additional $250,000 to support Black communities across the country through other organizations.

Deciem

The skincare brand has said it will donate $100,000 across Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Deva Curl

Deva Curl announced via Instagram it will be taking action by donating $50,000 to Black Lives Matter.

Dr. Martens

“It’s now that all communities must unite in this fight for equality,” the British shoe brand said in a statement on June 2. In an effort to fight against inequality, the Dr. Martens Foundation committed $125,000 to undisclosed organizations.

Etsy

The online seller will be donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, as well as $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund. On top of this, Etsy will match all donations made by its employees.

Fabletics

“The time to make a difference is now — and it starts with each and every one of us,” Fabletics said in an Instagram post. To do its part, the activewear brand is donating $50,000 to the ACLU.

Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova has pledged $1 million over the course of 2020 “for community resources and activism, awareness campaigns, and other initiatives to help in the fight for racial equality and opportunity.” To start, it will be donating to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Know Your Rights Camp.

GANNI

On June 1, GANNI donated $100,000 across Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, and the ACLU. The fashion brand is also looking to commission Black artists for collabs.

GAP Inc.

The company that owns GAP, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta is donating $250,000 to the NAACP and Embrace Race.

Glossier

Glossier has pledged to donate $500,000 to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protestors. The beauty brand will also be donating $500,000 in grants to Black-owned beauty businesses.

Hollister

Hollister is committed to donating $200,000 to “support the voices, movements, and people working to make the world safer for the Black community.” One of the ways the brand intends to do this is by giving grants to Black activists and organizations.

Honest Beauty

“We are taking action by donating $100,000 to organizations fighting racial injustice,” the beauty brand posted on Instagram. It will give money to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, and other nonprofits focused on ending racial injustice. The brand said it will also match all employee donations to any civil rights organization.

Hourglass Cosmetics

The cruelty-free, luxury makeup brand Hourglass Cosmetics dedicated $100,000 across the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Loveland Foundation, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

H&M

The affordable fashion company donated $500,000 to the NAACP, Color of Change, and ACLU on June 2.

ILIA Beauty

ILIA is supporting the Black community by donating $50,000 across Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is donating to undisclosed charities $250,000 “to overcome racial injustice.”

Levi’s

In a two-part effort, Levi’s is donating $100,000 to the ACLU, as well as giving a $100,000 grant to Live Free USA to support the next generation of civil rights activists.

Procter & Gamble

The parent company of Aussie, Pantene, Herbal Essences, and many more well-known brands has pledged $5 million to “organizations striving for equality and justice,” though the company did not disclose specific organizations.

Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway said it will donate $100,000 to the NAACP and Black Visions Collective, as well as other organizations working to end racial injustice, on June 2. The brand will also use $1 million to support Black designers by “providing design resources, data, mentorship, and financial support to create collections.” It also has committed to the Aurora James' #15PercentPledge, saying that at least 15% of models, ambassadors, styling talent, photographers, videographers, and crews behind the camera will be from the Black community.

Sephora

“We are committed to using our platform and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black Lives,” Sephora said in a statement posted on Instagram. That’s why the company has donated more than $1 million to CARES Mentoring, Center for Urban Families, the NAACP, the National Black Justice Coalition, and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women’s Roundtable.

SheaMoisture

The skincare and haircare company, according to Fashionista, has allocated $100,000 to create a social justice coalition that, through $20,000 grants, will support five activists.

SHEIN

SHEIN has pledged to donate at least $200,000 to various Black-led organizations. Each week, the clothing brand will choose a different organization to highlight and donate to, and its first donation will be to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Spanx

Spanx has dedicated a $100,000 donation to national organizations, including Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the Minnesota Freedom Fund, as well as an additional $100,000 to charities based Atlanta, Georgia.

Sunday Riley

In a post about her shared history with George Floyd, Sunday Riley pledged $50,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Uniqlo

The Japanese fashion company has partnered with the ACLU to donate $100,000 to different organizations across the country focused on supporting the Black community.

Vans

To help put an end to racial injustice, Vans is donating $100,000 to the NAACP, $50,000 to Colors of Change, and another $50,000 to the GSA Network.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker pledged to donate $1 million to organizations focused on ending systematic racism. Though it hasn’t said which charities that donation will go to, the eyewear brand says it will announce those details in the near future.

Youth to the People

The vegan skincare brand Youth to the People has donated $50,000 across Black Lives Matter, Black Girls Code, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.