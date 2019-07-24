I'm the kind of person who wears boots and sneakers year-round, no matter how hot it is outside. I don't know why, but cold weather shoes have always grounded my look. I've therefore already started scouting the best fall 2019 shoe trends that I'll soon be able to buy into, and trust me when I say they're cool AF. Footwear plays an extra important role in fall and winter wardrobes, seeing as clothing often gets covered up by jackets and coats, and the styles that will be coming out in just a few months are definitely total outfit-makers.

Unsurprisingly, boots will be dominating the trends, but this year, they'll arrive in an array of shapes, sizes, textures, and prints that'll put your go-to black pair to shame. From vintage-inspired lace-ups to Studio 54 platforms, there's something for everyone. If your closet is already brimming with boots, fear not — all shoes purple and shearling are also set to have a moment, while modern Mary Janes will be bringing the glam. Below, check out eight of the coolest shoe styles that you'll see everywhere this fall and decide which ones you can't live without. Because trust you me, there will be a few.

Disco Fever

Sky high platforms that would make Donna Summer's eyes light up dazzled on the runways of Rick Owens, Tommy x Zendaya, Tom Ford, and more. Some were sparkly, others were monochromatic, but they all boasted a spectacularly '80s appeal.

Animal Instincts

Yes, more animal print! The ever-popular trend will continue on into fall in snakeskin, leopard, cheetah, and crocodile form, as seen on the runways of Ulla Johnson, Brandon Maxwell, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Longchamp, and Staud. Try mixing your printed shoes with other equally arresting patterns for a truly wild head-to-toe look.

Punk'd

Chunky and punky platform boots will take your seasonal look to edgy new heights. R13, Prada, and Alexander McQueen all included heavy-treaded styles in their fall collections, some of which featured velvet floral prints and others that boasted a more combat-inspired appeal.

Purple Haze

Purple saturated fall collections from head to toe, proving to be one of the most used hues of the entire season. Dries Van Noten, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, Sally LaPointe, and Sies Marjan were among the brands to champion the hue via footwear, so if you've been looking for a way to add a pop of unexpected color to your wardrobe, follow in their footsteps.

All Laced Up

Dion Lee, Rejina Pyo, and Michael Kors proved that lace-up boots will be in for fall. No matter if you prefer monochromatic footwear over that featuring loud patterns and prints, there will be a lace-up style that'll strike your fancy.

Flower Power

Channel your inner Penny Lane and try out a pair of floral boots this fall. From Balenciaga and Brock Collection to Staud and Zimmermann, all of the coolest brands were sending them down their runways.

Shearling Genius

Eckhaus Latta, Nanushka, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Chanel brought all of the hygges vibes to their fall runways via shoes lined and covered with fuzzy shearling. Your toes are going to remember 2019 as the coziest year ever.

Mary Me

Forget any ideas you might have of Mary Janes being stuffy. Modern versions by Anna Sui, Vaquera, and Area prove that the retro shoe style can be all kinds of fun, sexy, and unexpected.