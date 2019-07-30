During summer, I usually let my clothes do the talking and keep my accessories pretty straightforward. I'll opt for my comfy Vans and go-to black ALC purse 90% of the time. Cold weather dressing is a completely different story, and fall 2019 accessories trends are here to get you excited for outfits to come. When it's chilly, your clothes get covered by coats meaning it's up to your accessories to do the talking. Playful hats and scarves, cool footwear, a killer bag — that's what fall and winter dressing is all about. Luckily, this season's offerings are all kinds of unexpected and head-turning, so prepare to add a slew of new items to your current shopping list.

From statement hats like you've never seen before to purses and wraps that look like they've been made out of your favorite sleeping bag, fall accessories are nothing short of wild. Of course, there are still plenty of boot and bag options that are on the tamer side for you to choose from if you like to keep your style a bit more classic. Below, check out seven of the biggest accessories trends that will be all over the sidewalks in no time at all and choose one to indulge in that will look ace when paired with your favorite coat

Mad Hatter

Hats, hats, and more hats were absolutely everywhere on fall runways. At Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and Gucci, they almost looked like space-age helmets and would melt the hearts of anyone with an exceedingly futuristic style. Christian Dior and Valentino went in a decidedly different direction, sending their interpretations of the classic bucket hat down their runways. And at Tom Ford and Fendi, fuzzy hats that could rival your favorite teddy bear took center stage.

Belt Bag It

Belt bags aren't going anywhere anytime soon but they are getting a whole lot more fun. At Emilio Pucci, they took shape in the form of a colorful belt with a dangling satchel or two, while at Chanel, they appeared in pink tweed form. Hermès and Jacquemus also showed their own playful takes.

Long Way

Forget about your ears hanging low — this season, it's all about shoulder-grazing earrings. Loewe, Prabal Gurung, Louis Vuitton, and more showed uber long earrings that render any other jewelry unnecessary, so go ahead and buy a statement pair and consider your fancy accessory needs covered.

Into The Fold

Classic flap bags with metallic logo clasps dominated runways and defined what is perhaps the biggest bag trend of the season. Burberry, Christian Dior, Celine, Givenchy, and Balenciaga were among the brands to champion it, so go ahead and buy yourself that designer bag you've always wanted. Now's the time.

To Boot

While boots for fall are nothing new, this season brought a wave of styles that run the gamut, meaning there will be something for literally everyone. At Ulla Johnson, Brandon Maxwell, and Maryam Nassir Zadeh animal print boots dominated; at R13, Prada, and Alexander McQueen, it was all about chunky soles and punky details; Dion Lee, Rejina Pyo, and Michael Kors all showed lace-up styles; ans Balenciaga, Brock Collection, Staud, and Zimmermann took their boots in a 70s direction with bright floral prints.

In A Cinch

The fall runways taught us that no matter what you're wearing, it will look even better with a belt. Just ask Saint Laurent, Altuzarra, Alexander McQueen, and Sacai.

Puff Pieces

Puffy bags and scarves that look like they've been crafted out of quilted sleeping bags ruled at Off-White, Burberry, Maison Margiela, and Simone Rocha, and honestly they're the dream accessories for sub-zero temps.