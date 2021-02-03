Jazmine Sullivan is a force to be reckoned with. A highly-respected figure in the R&B world, the songstress has been slowly been chipping away at mainstream fame for years. With four albums under her belt, numerous accolades, and an invitation to sing at the 2021 Super Bowl, it's high time the singer got the A-list recognition she deserves. If you're not yet familiar with her music, here are the facts about Jazmine Sullivan you should know before you're the last to know.

Hailing from the east coast, the Philadelphia native got her first break as a teenager when she penned "Say I," the 2006 track which went on to be a Top 40 hit for Christina Milian. The song put her on the map in a big way, and four albums later, she's solidified herself as a talented songwriter for others and herself. Her 2020 album Heaux Tales received critical acclaim, and now that Sullivan has been tapped to sing the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl, more eyes are on her than ever before.

Sullivan's music may be new to some watching at home, but she's hardly a newcomer in the music industry. Here's a few fast facts to know about the singer.

1. She's Collaborated With A Number Of Big Name Artists

Sullivan has a ton of A-listers in her corner. In addition to previously releasing collaborations like "Different Languages" with Snoop Dogg and "Smoking Gun" with Jadakiss, she's known for writing Christina Milian's hit "Say I." She also worked closely with Missy Elliott on her debut album Fearless as well.

2. She's Been Nominated For 12 Grammy Awards

Yep, that's right. Sullivan has a dozen Grammy nominations under her belt. She's never won in her category, but the Recording Academy is well aware of her talents.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

3. She Comes From A Musical Family

Sullivan has shared a lot of info about her family life online. Hailing from Philly, she grew up with a musician mother. Her mom's work as a backup singer for Philadelphia International Records inspired Sullivan to enroll as a vocal music major at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. If you follow Sullivan on the 'gram, you'll often see her posting sweet pics with her mom.

4. She Performed on NPR's Tiny Desk Series (And Slayed It)

Sullivan joined the list of iconic artists to appear on the Tiny Desk Series in January 2021, and she delivered a soul-shattering performance. She told NPR the performance was particularly special after spending much of the past year quarantined.

"The music really filled the air with the NPR performance," she said. "I was just excited to hear live musicians and live vocalists, so if there was a spark it was because I loved the people I had to accompany me."

5. She Took A Long Break From The Spotlight

Sullivan released her debut album in 2008, and consistently released new records in the years following. But following her 2015 album Reality Show, she took a long six years out of the limelight. She insists taking breaks are beneficial to her as a musician.

"I'm an advocate for breaks when needed," she told NPR in January. "I think that sometimes you have to go into your quiet place and self-reflect, whatever it is that you need to do. For me, my breaks, I never intended for them to be as long as they were — I literally thought, maybe I'll take, at the most, a year. I'm just going to chill. And then life gets in the way, and before I know it, it's two, three years, and even longer than that. But they have helped me."

6. She Just Released A New Album

Sullivan released a new EP titled Heaux Tales on RCA Records on Jan. 8. The album featured songs with Anderson .Paak, H.ER., and Ari Lennox, and featured 14 tracks in total. The album marked Sullivan's fourth full-length project, but seeing as it's coincided with her Super Bowl announcement, it's quickly become her most-talked about one.

You can catch Sullivan sing the National Anthem on Feb. 7. at 6PM EST on CBS. Whether you're just tuning in to Sullivan's success, or you're a day one fan, this super star has more coming your way.