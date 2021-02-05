The annual wave of flashy new Super Bowl commercials always features a wide range of A-list celebrities, but the 2021 slate of commercials seems to feature way more than usual. Scotts Miracle-Gro's advertisement, in particular, features some familiar faces, including John Travolta performing some Grease choreography with his 20-year-old daughter. These little-known facts about Ella Travolta are pretty interesting, even if you're already a fan of the social media star and rising actress. She's been up to a lot more over the past several years than just dancing with her father during the Super Bowl!

In Scotts Miracle-Gro's ad, Ella appears alongside her dad in a backyard and does a spot-on rendition of the hand jive dance from the 1978 film Grease. They even film the segment for a TikTok, but don't count on the hand jive becoming as viral as the "Renegade" just yet.

Ella has definitely followed in her father's footsteps in recent years, appearing on talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Talk alongside him. She also has a few solo projects under her belt as well, and currently has over 390,000 followers on Instagram. Scroll down to read more about the young star and check out all of her upcoming projects.

1. She's An Actor, Just Like Her Dad

Ella made her Hollywood debut in the 2009 Disney film Old Dogs alongside her father and the late, legendary comedian Robin Williams. Her late mother, Kelly Preston, also starred in the film with her husband. The star-studded cast definitely drew a lot of attention, and the movie ended up grossing over $96 million at the box office.

2. She's Very Well-Traveled

The 20-year-old has shown off some of her cool vacations on her Instagram, with trips to Sydney, Australia, and England making it onto her grid. While in Sydney, she even got to hang out with a koala at a wildlife park.

3. She's A Huge Grease Fan

There are a ton of references to the classic film on her Instagram, and she captioned the photo below with a nod to the Frankie Valli song "Beauty School Dropout." She's also attended several live Grease sing-a-longs.

4. Her Dad Once Embarrassed Her In Front Of Her Fave Twilight Star

For a very iconic #ThrowbackThursday, Ella shared a photo of when she got to meet Taylor Lautner at the apex of his fame. "My Dad embarrassed me by telling Taylor Lautner I was researching all about him on the internet," she wrote in the caption. And if there was any question, yes, she is #TeamJacob.

5. She Dreams Of Becoming An A-List Actress

“Since I was very little, I’ve loved performing, singing, dancing and putting on shows at home for my family and friends,” Ella told People in 2019. She most recently starred in the 2019 thriller The Poison Rose with her father and Morgan Freeman.