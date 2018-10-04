These Fab Five ‘Queer Eye’ Halloween Costumes Are Perfect For Your Fierce Friends

For a lot of people, Halloween is all about zeroing in on the biggest pop culture moments of the year and finding the perfect way to make them your own. Of course, there have been a ton of major pop culture moments in 2018, but for anyone with a Netflix account, it is impossible to deny that the Queer Eye reboot reigned supreme over pop culture this year. If you are one of the many fans of Netflix's hit makeover show, then these Fab Five Queer Eye Halloween costumes will be the perfect way for you to make a statement at your Halloween party this year.

It may feel like we've had Queer Eye for longer, but the Netflix reboot series actually only first premiered in February of this year. That is when we were all introduced to our new Fab Five: food and wine connoisseur Antoni Porowski, fashion expert Tan France, hair and grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown, and superstar designer Bobby Berk. These five men were able to completely transform the lives of everyday people all over the American south on their show, and now it can be your turn to transform into them for Halloween! This is also a perfect group costume, so grab four of your closest friends, hash out who is more of a Tan and who is more of an Antoni, and then check out these Fab Five costume ideas:

Antoni Porowski

Netflix

RedBubble, TeePublic

The Strokes Tikase T-Shirt ($19.90 from RedBubble), A Little Life T-Shirt ($20 from TeePublic)

The key to dressing like Antoni Porowski is all in the T-shirts. He is best known for either wearing The Strokes tees or A Little Life T-shirts on Queer Eye, so choose one to pair with some blue jeans. Oh, and you can add a lot more to look, too. Pop a bandana on your head or around your neck, and throw a dish rag over your shoulder. And for the real Antoni effect, maybe carry around an avocado.

Tan France

Netflix

Saks Fifth Avenue, Party City

Floral-Print Button-Down Shirt ($39.99 from Saks Fifth Avenue), Silver Hair Spray ($3.99 from Party City)

You might not be able to afford a fully fashionable Tan France look for Halloween, but the only really important thing you need is one of his signature patterned shirts... in a perfect French tuck, of course. Grab some silver hair spray to match Tan's hair, and then you can even carry some shopping bags as props to complete the costume.

Jonathan Van Ness

Netflix, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Light in the Box, Tobi, H&M

Long Brown Wig ($19.80 from Light in the Box), Black Mesh Top ($26 from Tobi), Sequined Skirt ($27.99 from H&M)

Jonathan Van Ness has served countless looks on Queer Eye, but his most iconic look of the years was at the Creative Arts Emmys, when he stunned in a mesh and sequin dress. And thankfully, you can easily recreate this look for yourself on the cheap with a mesh top and a sequined skirt. Of course, don't forget to throw on a wig to get Jonathan's signature long locks.

Karamo Brown

Netflix

ASOS, Lids

Blue Floral Bomber Jacket ($40 from ASOS), Los Angeles Dodgers Hat ($27.99 from Lids)

After two seasons of Queer Eye, it has also become pretty clear that Karamo has his own signature outfit. Basically, you really just need a bomber jacket — the more colorful, the better. He also rocks a ton of baseball hats with the Los Angeles logo on them.

Bobby Berk

Netflix

H&M, Target

Patterned Button-Down Shirt ($9.99 from H&M), Black Fedora ($16.99 from Target)

And finally, Bobby's personal style can be a bit trickier to nail down, but if you watch enough Queer Eye then you might begin to notice that he rocks a lot of fitted button-down shirts and fedoras. If you need something extra to be sure people know you are channeling Bobby, maybe carry around some paint swatches or a binder with "Design Ideas" written on it.