With holiday shopping in full swing, you're making your list and checking it twice. Whatever you do, don't forget a page of ideas for your special furry friend that will show them how much you love and appreciate all they do — aka nap, cuddle, and exude an endless amount of cuteness at all times. After all, who deserves a special gift more than they do? Have fun spoiling them this season with some of these Etsy holiday 2020 gifts for pets.

Etsy is chock full of hand-crafted chew toys that are sure to tell your dog, "I love you, fur-real." Your cat will also meow after they open the purrf-fect salmon-shaped catnip toy you gift them. These holiday gifts for your pet on Etsy are sure to make your fur baby's dreams come true.

Once your loyal friend receives their special gift, you can capture their joy by snapping a few pics of them enjoying it. You can take an adorable Insta story of your pet wearing their new outfit, or snap a photo of your kitty taking their third nap of the day on their new knitted cat bed and caption it with something like, "The purr-fect sleep situation." Your followers will gush at the cuteness overload after seeing how much your pet loved one of these Etsy holiday 2020 gifts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. This Taco Toy Says "Bon A-Pet-Treat" Taco Cat Toys Organic Catnip $11 | Etsy See on Etsy Tasty treats are a great way to show your cat you love them. These certified organic catnip toys are a fun way to get your cat ready for the next #TacoTuesday. With your matching meals, you and your cat will be paw-sitively twinning. Plus, this will give your followers something to taco bout.

2. This Personalized Dog Bowl Will Look So Cute On Insta Customized Dog Bowl, white ceramic dog bowl, $39 | Etsy See on Etsy Maybe your dog will eat out of their bowl (and not yours) for once if their name is on it. This customized ceramic dog bowl is the cutest way to serve up Christmas dinner for your doggo. When you show it off on your social media feeds, you can give your post a fun caption, like "Bone-Appetit!"

3. This Crocheted Dog Jumper Is Oh-So-Cozy Crocheted Paw-Print Dog Jumper $19 | Etsy See on Etsy "Baby, it's cold outside." So, why not gift your pooch a cozy sweater to keep them warm? This crocheted jumper comes in a variety of colors with an option to choose a different color on the collar. Pricing varies on the size, but they carry a number of different sizes so you're sure to find something for your breed.

4. This Cat Bed Is Wooly Soft Crochet Merino Wool Cat Basket $50 | Etsy See on Etsy Every cat needs a cozy place to take cat naps. This crochet bed is the coziest place for your furry one to snuggle up and take a snooze. This bed is made out of 100% merino wool to ensure your kitty gets the warmest sleep for the winter. 'Tis the season of sleeping in, after all.

5. This Matching Face Mask And Bandana Set Is Perfect For The Whole Family Set 1 Dog Bandana + 2 Face $18 | Etsy See on Etsy The next time you take a family photo, you can really raise the woof with this matching face mask and bandana set. This set comes with one bandana for your pupper and two face masks for pet parents. It comes in a variety of pattern options, from plaid to stars, and of course, holiday-themed designs.

6. This Candle Is Soy Perfect For Your Dog And You Rescue Dog Soy Candle in Signature Silhouette Glass $34 | Etsy See on Etsy This soy candle will make both you and your dog feel right at home. With fragrances of fresh cut grass and wildflower, this candle brings the outdoors indoors. These signature candles come in different scents, which are named after different breeds, so your English Springer Spaniel will feel truly cared for with a candle named after their own breed.

7. This Cat Scratching Board Is Fancy And Fun Fancy Cat Scratching Board $20 | Etsy See on Etsy This abstract art cat scratcher will look paw-rrific in your art-deco home. The curvy design and wavy lines give this board a fun and unique look that is sure to set you apart from other cat parents.

8. These Dog Woofles Are A Special Breakfast Treat Dog Woofles $10 | Etsy See on Etsy Wake your furry pal up with some sweet and savory waffles. These woofles are great for all dogs, as they come in a wide range of flavors, from maple bacon and banana to peanut butter.