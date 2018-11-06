Election Day is officially here, and companies all around the country are making it even sweeter to perform your civic duty with a slew of deals and freebies on offer for Tuesday, Nov. 6. In addition to making your voice heard during one of the most politically-divided times in recent history, this year's election day 2018 deals — running the gamut of discounted haircuts to phone calls to yes, all the free food and drink — are just another reason for you to get out and practice democracy this midterm season.

While the legality of offering incentives to voters is a little iffy (it's technically illegal to give people free stuff in exchange for voting), many retailers are skirting around the gray areas by advertising a slew of limited-edition discounts for Nov. 6, and then leaving it up to voters to expressly ask for them. After waiting hours to vote at the polls, you'll definitely want to hit up one of your favorite fast food haunts like Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A or Potbelly's, or treat yourself to some extra caffeine with free coffees at Corner Bakery Cafe and Birch Coffee. Need a lift to the polls from the office or your apartment? Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft have got you covered. Keep scrolling to take advantage of all the cool discounts you can score on Nov. 6 just for making decisions about your country's future.

Shake Shack Shake Shack is offering a tasty incentive to vote this election by gifting you an order of free fries with any purchase. Simply show your cashier your "I Voted" sticker or use the code "ivoted" on the Shake Shack app, and voila, you've got all the free cheese fries your body can handle.

Potbelly Potbelly is getting around the fuzzy legality of offering freebies for voting by serving all customers free cookies on Nov. 6-7. So, no, you technically don't have to vote to score a free cookie, but you should.

California Tortilla Simply tell the cashier the magic words "I voted" in any California Tortilla location and you can dine on free chips and queso.

Corner Bakery Cafe If you wear your "I voted" sticker to a Corner Bakery Cafe, you can get a hand-roasted brewed coffee or cold brew completely gratis with any purchase.

Black Seed Bagels blackseedbagels on Instagram At New York City's Black Seed Bagels, any purchase and your "I voted" sticker will earn you a complimentary Stumptown coffee.

Birch Coffee You don't need to make a purchase to receive a free drip coffee at NYC's Birch Coffee. Simply show your "I voted" sticker, and you can head out with a brew on the house.

Ben & Jerry's According to spokeswoman Liz Brenna, Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops will be handing out free single-scoop ice cream cones between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, per USA Today. The ice cream flavor isn't specified, but I wouldn't be surprised if the chain will be handing out scoops of its new "Pecan Protest" flavor.

Condado Tacos condadotacos on Instagram What better way to celebrate Taco Tuesday than with a free taco? It's yours if you head into a Condado Taco location while wearing your "I voted" sticker.

Blaze Pizza After voting in the polls, you can head home to a Blaze pizza pie without worrying about the delivery costs. The chain is gifting its customers free delivery on any pizza through its app and Doordash on Nov. 6. Waiting in a long line at the polls? Report your polling place online, and free pizza should be coming to "feed the democracy."

Toby's Estate tobysestatecoffee on Instagram NYC chain Toby's Estate Coffee is giving out $1 small drip coffees at all five of its locations on Tuesday to customers wearing "I voted" stickers.

Jeni's Ice Creams Jeni's Ice Cream is encouraging friendly political discourse by throwing in an extra scoop of ice cream for free on Election Day.

Baskin-Robbins Likewise, Baskin-Robbins is rewarding you for voting with your friends by offering a BOGO for 99 cents deal on its ice cream cones, but no judgement if you decide to double-fist both by yourself.

Baked By Melissa bakedbymelissa on Instagram Baked by Melissa is sweetening your civic duty by giving anyone wearing an "I voted" sticker a free cupcake. If you don't live near a location, you can also use the code IVOTED2018 on bakedbymelissa.com for 10 percent off your purchase.

Chick-fil-A According to Chick-fil-A spokesman Jerry Johnston, America's favorite fast food chain will be giving customers who can provide proof that they voted chicken sandwiches for just $2.70, per ABC.

The Rubin Museum of Art New York's Rubin Museum of Art, which focuses on work from India, the Himalayas, and surrounding regions, is giving art-lovers free admission on Wednesday, Nov. 7 with their "I voted" sticker.

Credo Mobile According to ABC, CREDO Mobile customers can make free outbound calls during the hours of open polling in their state, so there's no reason not to call up a friend or family member to chat in line while waiting to vote.

Cristophe Schatteman Salons Facebook/Cristophe Shatteman Legendary celebrity hairstylist Cristophe Schatteman — who's reportedly had former President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Brad Pitt, and Kate Hudson as his clients — is offering clients 50 percent off his hairstyle services (which can normally range in the $500s) at his Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Beverly Hills, and Orange County locations on Nov. 6.

Citi Bike You can bike to the polls on Election Day and grab a day pass for free on Nov. 6 simply by entering the promo code "BIKETOVOTE" in the app.

Field Museum While admission to Chicago's Field Museum is normally $24, the historic museum is providing a basic ticket completely free of charge for Illinois residents on Election Day.

Uber Finding affordable transportation to the polls won't be a problem this year, thanks to an Uber promo that will take $10 off your ride to your nearest local polling place.

Lyft On Nov. 6, Lyft is helping its customers get to the polls with a promo code that will take 50 percent off your entire trip.