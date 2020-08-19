Dunkin' is giving you a new way to brighten up your caffeine runs while also benefiting a good cause. On Monday. Aug. 17, the Boston-based coffee company released a collection of Dunkin' and PopSockets PopThirst cup sleeves, which make it easier (not to mention, more 'Gram-worthy) to tote around your go-to coffee order. The best part is, the limited-edition lineup benefits the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, meaning a portion of each purchase will go towards helping alleviate hunger and providing healthcare supplies for kids in need.

For a limited time, customers can head to the PopSockets website to check out the colorful collection of cup sleeves, which are retailing for $20 each while supplies last. If you need an extra incentive to makeover your hot and cold drinks, you'll be happy to hear that Dunkin' and PopSockets will be donating 50% of each cup sleeve purchase to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood foundation, which is a nonprofit that provides help to children battling hunger or illness. At the time of publication on Aug. 19, PopSockets has reportedly raised over $11,000 for the charity from sales of both its bundles.

Customers can choose between two different PopThirst designs. The first design is a brightly-hued cup sleeve which is decorated with the orange and pink Dunkin' logo, while the second is a hot pink design with a sprinkles pattern. They both come with two removable PopTops which look like an iced coffee or a strawberry donut, and they can be swapped out depending on if you want to rep your favorite DD bites or sips. All of the Dunkin' PopThirst bundles come with free shipping, and they will be sold exclusively online on PopSockets' Poptivism page.

One you get your cup sleeve, you can try it out with Dunkin's newest offerings, like the fall-favorite Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte or the new Iced Oatmilk Latte. The new PSL arrived on Aug. 19, along with the return of all pumpkin favorites. And with the addition of Planet Oat oat milk to all Dunkin' locations, you can customize your sip however you'd like.

