These DIY Breakfast Popsicles Will Make Even The Crankiest Person Fall In Love With Mornings

Some days, the thought of getting out of bed and cooking an entire healthy breakfast from scratch is just too much. During the throes of the summer heat especially, turning on the stove is likely the last thing you feel like doing. If you feel me on a spiritual level here, then DIY breakfast popsicles are the game-changer you're looking for. Not only are they a great (and frosty) treat to look forward to in the morning, but you can throw just about any healthy ingredient into a popsicle mold to make sure your body feels its strongest, too.

If you’re still trying to figure out a morning routine that works for you and your schedule, take one worry out of the equation by planning for your tasty breakfast ahead of time. Since you can make these the night (or even week) before, there are no more excuses to skip breakfast, because you can make these bad boys in huge batches.

Even if your idea of a delicious breakfast leans more toward Pop-Tarts or coffee cake than a green juice, you can practically eat dessert for breakfast with these popsicles, all while fueling your body with super healthy ingredients. Fruit and honey combine nutrition and taste, so you don’t have to choose between the two. Extra bonus: You can beat the heat without paying a fortune on air conditioning. Here are a few breakfast popsicle recipes to get you started.

Parfait All Day With Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles Giphy Emma Christensen, writing for the foodie outlet The Kitchn, has found a way to turn a standard parfait into a yummy, yogurt breakfast popsicle. This recipe has everything, guys: yogurt, granola, and a touch of bacteria-fighting honey — but if you "accidentally" add a little extra of the sweet stuff, I won't tell. Who wants a little plastic pot of yogurt when you can have a frozen stick full of delicious, nutritious goodness?

Cereal-ously Delicious Breakfast Pops Giphy Not quite ready to kick your Fruity Pebbles habit? Girl, same. Thanks to the food blog In Katrina's Kitchen, you're set up to make the tastiest popsicle of your childhood dreams. Greek yogurt, which is rich in probiotics and protein, joins banana to keep these frozen treats healthy enough to start your day, but the rainbow cereal flakes make sure you have some sugary fun in the process.

A Green Smoothie Machine On A Stick Giphy Some days, when you're dragging your feet a bit, (you know, like every Monday), it's good to kick the greens factor up into high gear and get some extra nutrients into your body for a boost of energy. Live Eat Learn's green smoothie popsicles sneak the good-for-you stuff into these icy treats, along with the good-tasting stuff. With all that kiwi packed into these pops, you'll hardly bat an eye at the bone health-boosting parsley and the spicy fresh ginger.

A Popsicle For Coffee Lovers Giphy If you're the kind of person who needs to have your caffeine kick every single morning Lorelai Gilmore-style, The Bewitchin' Kitchen's two-ingredient coffee popsicles will give you just the buzz you need to run out the door. Rich in skin and brain nourishment, the coconut oil benefits tamper the bitterness of the coffee in these super simple pops.