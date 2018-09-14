These DIY 'Avengers' Costumes Are Perfect For Your Super Squad

Summer is almost over. The Pumpkin Spice season is upon the land, and even more terrifying, there's less than two months left to figure out what you're going to be for Halloween. Where does the time go? More importantly, which major entertainment franchise should you pick to DIY yourself an amazing costume for the hottest party on your schedule? While some might go as the scariest character they can think of, others use this as a time to dress up like their heroes. These DIY Avengers costumes may not quite be professional grade, but they'll at least save the night, if not the world.

Now, at this point there are a ridiculous amount of Avengers to pick from, including the original fab five, all the new additions from the Phase II and III films, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the upcoming Captain Marvel film. Most of these characters are actually pretty easy. People have been dressing up like Spider-Man since the 1970s, Black Widow is basically a black bodysuit, Hulk is purple pants and green body paint. For this DIY post, I've rounded up some of the characters with harder pieces to talk through making, including Iron Man and that arc-reactor, Captain America and his shield and Black Panther and that mask.

Captain America The Prop Master's Handbook on YouTube The Captain America costume is basically a blue long-sleeved top and blue jumpsuit pants, plus brown belts at the waist and over the shoulders like a parachute pack. The things that make the suit are the red-and-white corset-like piece around the lower torso, the mask, and that all-important shield. The shield DIY is above, the corset and star motif can be bought as a tight tee shirt, and the hood is on Etsy for $80.

Iron Man Brains techKnowlogy on YouTube The Iron Man suit is like the Captain America costume. The base is simple, it's all red all the time. What's hard is the mask and the arc reactor in the chest. The arc reactor DIY is above. The DIY for the hood is on Etsy for download.

Black Panther JLaservideo on YouTube The Black Panther outfit will probably be the hottest one this year since the film came out in February. The costume is again, like Captain America and Iron Man, just a bodysuit, this time in all black. For the lines on the suit, a good suggestion is to use black fabric tape. The claw necklace is on Etsy. The hardest part is the mask, and the DIY video is above.

Dr. Strange The Woodland Elf on YouTube Doctor Strange is a layered look of blue on blue with a red cape. In all honesty, the bottom doesn't matter so much as long as it's blue. What matters is the cape, the necklace, and the really cool circle of magic. Nearly all Halloween shops have red capes right now since they're also used for Superman and Dracula. The jewelry can be bought on Etsy. As for the cool magic circle, check out the video above.