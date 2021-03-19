Disneyland fans can soon return to "The Happiest Place On Earth" in Anaheim, California, but not everyone will be able to make a visit right away. After its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the Disneyland Resort announced plans to reopen in late April 2021, but there are some pretty major limits on who can get a ticket during the initial reopening. If you're looking forward to getting in on some of that Disney magic again, here's everything you need to know about the Disneyland ticket restrictions for the April 2021 reopening.

Disneyland Resort was previously set to reopen last summer, but that never happened due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in California. (Downtown Disney, however, began a phased reopening on July 8, 2020.) In a March 17 press release, Disneyland once again announced plans to reopen to the public, and it's set to happen on Friday, April 30, 2021 — but there will be some big restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To comply with governmental safety requirements to limit its maximum capacity, non-California residents won't be able to buy tickets to go to the park during the initial reopening phase.

Disneyland cast members and members of the local community will get entry to Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park in the days leading up to the official reopening, per the release. Once Disneyland reopens to the public on April 30, only California residents will be able to purchase tickets. Similar to Disney World's reservation system implemented for its reopening in July 2020, Disneyland will only allow guests into the park if they've made a reservation. While Disney World initially limited reservations to those who held existing park tickets and annual passes, Disneyland will allow all California residents to purchase tickets and reserve the date for their visit, whether or not they hold a current ticket or pass.

If you're eligible to purchase a ticket as soon as the park reopens, you'll need to make sure you have a ticket and a reservation with the same date. Before buying a ticket, you should check the park's availability online. Then, once you've picked a date with open availability, you can purchase a ticket to the theme park of your choice.

Next, you'll make your reservation. To do so, make sure your ticket is linked to your Disney Parks account by signing in online, create your attendance list (if anyone is going with you), choose the date that corresponds with the date on your theme park ticket, and confirm your reservation. It's important to note that Disney's website recommends making a reservation immediately after purchasing your ticket to secure your entry.

If you're planning a multiple-day trip, you will need to secure a reservation for each date. Annual pass holders may also schedule reservations for up to three days in a row.

In addition to reopening the parks, Disneyland also announced its hotels would begin a phased reopening, starting with Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on April 29. On May 2, the Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa will also plan to reopen, while its other hotels — Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel — will reopen at a later date.

When the parks reopen, you'll need to wear a face covering inside the park at all times and follow social distancing markers throughout the resort, per Disneyland's COVID-19 guidelines. You may also need to undergo a temperature check before entering some parts of the park. Disneyland also shared a notice with park-goers on its website, stating, "We have taken enhanced health and safety measures. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

As of publication on March 19, Disneyland has yet to announce when it will begin allowing guests from other states to visit Disneyland Resort. The CDC suggests as of Feb. 16 that people "delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated." As you plan future travel, be sure to follow the most up-to-date CDC guidelines on quarantining and testing.

It may be a while until everyone can get back to Disneyland for churros and Dole Whip, but Californians will get the first taste on April 30.