If you grew up watching Disney movies and dreaming about your happy ending, you can now spend your big day feeling like your favorite princess. After announcing the collaboration back in February 2020, Allure Bridal dropped a Disney-inspired line of wedding gowns on June 17. The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection has 16 styles created with iconic animated princesses in mind. The whole collection is priced between $1,200 and $10,000 in sizes 0 to 30, and some designs are exclusive to popular bridal gown shop Kleinfeld.

“So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns, and stories of classic films," Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum said in a press release. "We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life."

Courtesy of Allure Bridal

The collection itself includes dresses designed with nine princesses in mind, for pretty much every kind of aesthetic. There are gowns for Snow White, Tiana, Cinderella, Jasmine, Aurora, Belle, Rapunzel, Pocahontas, and Ariel, with some princesses inspiring two different dresses. Whether you prefer a trumpet cut, ballroom, or something sleeker, Allure Bridal has designed a wedding dress for you.

Nine of the dresses, with prices ranging from $1,200 to $2,500, are available in select boutiques across the United States. You can check here to see if there’s a retailer stocking these gowns near you. However, the other seven styles are part of the Platinum Collection, which ranges in price from $3,500 to $10,000. These dresses are exclusively available at Kleinfeld. One gem of the collection, in particular, is the Cinderella dress. Inspired by the magic of Cinderella’s transformation, the dress has layers of glitter tulle, over 4,600 crystals, and 44,000 sequins and beads so you sparkle just like a glass slipper.

With the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, you can make all your childhood dreams into reality. No matter how you’ve pictured your happy ending, you can have the most magical wedding day ever, in a dress fit for a princess (literally). You can check out the entire collection at Allure Bridal’s website, or scroll below to peep some of the truly royal designs.

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Cinderella

Jasmine

Pocahontas

Rapunzel

Snow White

Tiana