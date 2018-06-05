As summer draws nearer, your needs grow louder. The season of power, lust, happiness, and ecstasy instills inspiration in us all. It calls on you to transform; to rise to the occasion and become a more vibrant version of yourself. There's no better day than the summer solstice on June 21 to manifest the reality you've been dreaming of. With help from Kitsch's new crystal boxes, which are tailored to what you're manifesting, you'll feel like anything is possible.

Even the biggest skeptic can't deny the soothing and empowering effects of crystals. As for me, holding a shard of amethyst while sitting in stop-and-go traffic rids me of my road rage. Just sensing the vibrations emanating from such a gorgeous gem combs through the tangles in my soul. However, crystals can do more than just calm you down. They can guide you toward realizing your innermost desires. If the art of crystal healing sounds lovely and all but you simply have no idea where to begin, a crystal box that's specifically tailored to your needs is such a genius blessing. The best part? A box only costs $26.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, pouring sunshine into your soul and filling you with stamina, motivation, clarity, and wisdom. It is when the seeds planted in spring reach their fullest potential, and you, my dear, are the only seed of your kind. With the power of crystals, the ways in which that seed can grow are limitless.

Tranquility Box

If you often feel like your head is racing with stressful thoughts and you have difficulty finding a moment of calm, the Tranquility crystal box will provide you with an oasis of clarity. This box contains amethyst, selenite, clear quartz, and labradorite. The combination of these four crystals awakens your psychic eye, powering you with intuition, peace, trust, and harmony. Instead of worrying so much, you'll feel steadied by your inner-most knowledge.

If you're a Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, this box might bring you the most success on the summer solstice. You can even add herbs such as sage, lavender, and sweetgrass to the box to enrich its effect, along with any other objects that calm you, such as photographs, letters, and other memorabilia.

Personal Power Box

The Personal Power box contains the confidence boost you've been searching for. If you've been suffering from low self-esteem or insecurity and you want to feel courageous and bold instead, this is the box you need. Inside, you'll find rose quartz, black tourmalined quartz, selenite, and lapis. The effects of all four of these crystals will give you wings that allow you to fly as far as you've always dreamed. This box will remind you of just how strong you are, leaving you assured of your ability to do anything that you set your mind to.

An Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius may feel most attracted to the Personal Power box. In order to maximize its power, you can also add motivational objects to the box. Inserting a written declaration of your intentions would be an excellent idea.

Prosperity Box

If you're tired of scraping by enough money to survive and you're ready to be overflowing with abundance and wealth, look no further than the Prosperity box. This box contains fluorite, adventurine, selenite, and citrine. When these four crystals combine forces, financial freedom ensues. You'll feel confident enough to work harder for that pay raise, eager to work more hours and increase your income, and motivated to secure for yourself the career of your dreams.

If you're a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn, this box will bring you the feeling of wealth, success, and comfort that you're always searching for. Storing money, talismans, or any sort of lucky charm in the box will only intensity its effect.

Love Box

If you're ready to fall madly in love or surround yourself with amazing friends, the Love box is exactly what you need. Containing rose quartz, pink tourmaline, rhodondite, and selenite, these four crystals will fill your heart with passion, harmony, and affection. With this box, you'll feel like a magnet that attracts true and genuine love. You'll also feel inspired to spread it to everyone around you with wild abandon.

A Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces may feel most gratified by the power of the Love box. You can also insert objects that fill your stomach with butterflies, such as photographs of your loved ones, rose petals, essential oils, or even a mirror to attract self-love.

Protection Box

If you feel like negative energy rubs off on you wherever you go, you may need to work on setting protective boundaries. The Protection box is all the armor you need. Containing smoky quartz, black tourmaline, selenite, and onyx, these dark crystals repel toxic vibrations and clear your head of any depleting thought patterns. With the Protection box on your side, you'll be so full of light that no darkness can bring you down.

Anyone can use a little protection in life, and so, every single sign in the zodiac could use this box. You can also insert objects that make you feel powerful or remind you of good things.