In the realm of alcoholic beverages, I'm a total sucker for fruity drinks. I'll happily start the night with anything that boasts a bright (and slightly unnatural) color, from margs to mojitos to, of course, daiquiris. However, after sucking down more than one sugary sip, I usually end up with a splitting headache, which precisely why I'm so psyched to try these Crook & Marker canned Spiked & Sparkling beverages. They come in a ton of fruity flavors, and they're totally sugar-free.

First, let's confront the elephant in the room. You probably haven't heard of Crook & Marker, and that's simply because it's a new brand which launched its first sips in late June. According to the June 25 press release, its first product line is spiked and sparkling drinks, which come in eight fruity flavors. You can choose from Black Cherry, Blackberry Lime, Coconut Pineapple, Grapefruit, Mango, Peach, Strawberry Lemon, and Tangerine, so it's safe to say each of those tropical cans have my name on them.

In addition to the fact that Crook & Marker contains no added sugar, the company uses BaseBrew, which the brand describes as an organic alcohol "made from ancient grains." That's right — it brews a medley of quinoa, millet, amaranth, and even some cassava root. But despite its salad-like ingredients, the drink still manages to boast an impressive 4% ABV. Needless to say, I'm excited to test them out at my pre-game this weekend.

In the press release from Crook & Marker, the brand's Beverage Innovator, Ben Weiss, said the target market is mainly millennials. Since the company zeroed in on millennials' biggest concern as the quality of ingredients, as well as taste, he figured tasty, zero-sugar drinks would be a good way to go.

According to the press release, Weiss said:

Crook & Marker spiked and sparkling drinks are perfect for consumers who are more conscious of what they are putting in their bodies. That’s why we make our organic BaseBrew alcohol entirely from superfood ingredients. We are excited to introduce Crook & Marker to consumers nationwide and help them ‘Be Unbound’ from traditional choices in the category with a unique beverage that checks all the boxes.

"Where can I get a pack of Crook & Marker for myself?" you're probably asking, and luckily, they're widely available. In fact, according to the brand, you buy them in single-flavor four-packs as well as variety eight-packs at a variety of retailers, such as Target, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, ABC Wine & Spirits, Total Wine & More, Publix, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, and subsidiaries of Kroger and Albertsons/Safeway, according to the brand. If you aren't sure about your nearest retail location, simply enter your zip code into Crook & Marker's online locator. They're also now available at various bars and restaurants across the country.

If you, too, are plagued by sugar-induced headaches, it seems as though the entire Crook & Marker lineup is the answer to all of our problems. They come in so many tasty flavors, and it doesn't hurt that they have zero added sugar. Goodbye headache, hello night out.