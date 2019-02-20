President Donald Trump is back at it. On Wednesday, Feb. 20, he revived the nickname "Crazy Bernie" to welcome Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) to the 2020 Democratic primary one day after the senator announced he would seek the nomination. As you'd imagine, people are mocking the heck out of Trump's comment and honestly, these "Crazy Bernie" Sanders memes are straight-up hilarious.

Trump returned to the 2016-era nickname after Sanders launched a war of words against the president on Feb. 19 while speaking to CBS News about his new campaign. During the interview, the independent senator called Trump a "pathological liar," as well as a racist, sexist, and xenophobe, which the president didn't appear to take to well. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on Sanders' remarks, but did not hear back. "Crazy Bernie has just entered the race," Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning. Then he added, "I wish him well!" which may or may not be sarcasm. Decide for yourself. The White House and representatives of Sanders did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

Obviously, people have had a lot to say about the comment. Some people can't comprehend how Trump could call someone else such a thing (you remember those wild North Korea tweets) and others just can't get over the nickname itself. Heads up: LOLs ahead.

"There you go...projecting again," one person tweeted.

Others like that supposed kind of "crazy."

Because Sanders and Trump can never not respond to each other's barbs, the senator quickly clapped back at the president's comment. "What’s crazy is that we have a president who is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud," he wrote on Feb. 20 in a quote-tweet of the president's post. "We are going to bring people together and not only defeat Trump but transform the economic and political life of this country. Say you're [with me]."

If it were me, IDK if I'd be all that bothered by Trump's tweet. After all, chances are if you run against him, he's likely going to come up with a nickname for you. As you probably know by now, he infamously referred to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as "Crooked Hillary" during the 2016 election cycle and repeatedly called his Republican challenger Jeb Bush "low energy," which Vox guessed was a suggestion that Bush either has "erectile dysfunction, or at a minimum lacks the outward projections of masculine vigor that society expects from a president."

More recently, he's latched onto the name "Pocahontas" for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), another 2020 contender, in reference to her claims that she's of Native American heritage. Other candidates include Senators Kamala Harris (D-California), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Representatives Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and John Delaney (D-Maryland), Venture of America founder Andrew Yang, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro. While he has yet to come up with nicknames for them, it seems almost guaranteed that he will once the election cycle really starts to heat up.

