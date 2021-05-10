Nothing says "I'm daydreaming" like actually having your head in the clouds. Whether it's your favorite kind of weather or you're just the type to want to wear it on your sleeve, whimsical cloud print clothes are ready to bring the calm of a partially sunny day straight into your wardrobe. With florals and animal prints in never-ending popularity, you're sure to stand out in this unique, high-in-the-sky pattern.

There's something so tantalizing about the idea of touching clouds, even if they are just water. So, while they still may be out of reach, you can bring clouds into your day-to-day fashion in a ton of different styles. Between choosing what kind of clouds you prefer (big and puffy or subtle and patchy) and what kind of clothes you like (sets to sweaters to hats, and more), the entire sky is about to find itself in your wardrobe. But if you're not looking to wear a cloud print from head to toe, that's fine, too — the print is so simple and generally doesn't mix a lot of colors, making it super easy to mix and match.

You don't have to be a meteorologist to get a kick out of these super cute cloud clothes. No matter what the weather looks like outside, you can always leave your house feeling like the most peaceful balmy, breezy summer day. And after checking out all these cloud clothes below, you just may end up ready to hit the streets looking like a total nor'easter.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ASOS' Knit T-shirt ($43, ASOS) is made for partially cloudy days. The short sleeves will keep you cool when the sun reigns supreme, and the knit material is warm enough for when it gets too shady. It's the perfect balance for those days when the weather is up in the air.

Mesh shirts from the '90s are taking over again. The stretchy tops are both cozy and sexy, which makes them the most ideal top ever. Wish's Mesh Crop Top ($29, Wish) is a way to bring the two trends together.

There are few feelings as cozy as being cuddled up in an oversized cardigan. The big buttons make YesStyle's Cloud Cardigan ($39, YesStyle) the perfect companion for any type of weather. Wrap yourself up in this sweater when the wind blows in autumn and unbutton it for a backyard-approved bonfire jacket at the first signs of spring.

For angel vibes, try Lovely Erica's Cloud Print Mini Dress ($27, Lovely Erica). The floaty skirt and trim detail gives a flirty yet whimsical look that's so on-trend, it'll soon be your favorite summer sundress.

Wearing the sky on your pants doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your comfort. Urban Outfitter's Clouds Tie-dye Sweatpants ($39, Urban Outfitters) are up-cycled sweatpants with a totally unique print, so you'll stay totally cozy no matter what weather rolls in.

Ranging from sizes XXS to 3X, Nebbity's Cloud 9 Set ($85, Nebbity) is made to pop. Its luxurious fabric is covered in glitter dots for extra sparkle, and the fluffy trim on the bottom will really make you feel like you're just another cloud in the sky,

Eloquii's Tie Dye Dress ($100, Eloquii) reminds me of the clouds on a patchy day. The casual style will make it a go-to for every activity. Not to mention, the puffy sleeves are super trendy.

For a holographic look, The Girl Friend Company's Mesh Tee ($20, The Girl Friend Company) looks like the sky in an indie movie, and the fun colors add a trippy level to the pattern.

As sure as the clouds keep the sun out of your eyes, there's no better way to block out those unwanted UV rays than with a cloudy bucket hat like Emmoil's Bucket Hat ($11, Emmoil).

You can never have too many pairs of jeans, and Rue21's Skater Jeans ($42, Rue21) will check all your cloudy boxes. Even with a pattern, these jeans will still fit in seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. The outfit options are endless, so all you need to do is get ready for clear skies ahead.