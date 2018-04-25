The temps are heating up, and soon enough, it'll be time to dust off your inflatable pool floats and cute sunnies. The warmer months are meant for lounging poolside with your best friends, and if you're planning on hosting a bash to commemorate the beautiful weather, a few staple things on Amazon under $25 will make your pool party one for the books.

Playing with different themes is a must. You should already know how much your girlfriends will be game for a clever theme, especially if they love to do it for the 'Gram. Besides, after this cold winter, everyone is more than ready to be outside basking in the sunshine. You'll give them another reason to kiss those sweaters goodbye and participate in a little poolside fun.

Unfortunately, your wallet isn't always as hyped up as you when it comes to party planning — but you can still think big, because balling on a budget won't cramp your style one bit. All it takes is a little surfing of the web before you hop on that boogie board. Adding any of these items to your shopping cart on Amazon will keep your wallet happy and your party extremely Instagram-worthy.

1 A Floating Speaker Amazon Lightahead Bluetooth Water Proof Floating Speaker, $16.99, Amazon Real talk: Can you even have a pool party without the chill beats to accompany? This floating speaker brings on all the good vibes, and you won't have to worry about getting in and out of the pool when you want to turn up the volume. With Bluetooth capabilities, let Drake, Beyoncé, and Rihanna play on shuffle.

2 A "Chill" Pool Float Amazon The Pool Room’s Large Inflatable Chill Pill Pool Float, $19.99, Amazon Pool floats are essential to use as props for all of the pictures you'll inevitably snap. No matter what design or shape you decide on, floating on water is the most relaxing thing ever. Maybe funny pool floats could be your party theme? You're welcome.

3 Sunglasses Food Picks Amazon Sunglasses Food Cupcake Picks, $5.94, Amazon Whether you decide on light bites or a full-on barbecue spread, you can't go wrong with these adorable sunglasses picks. Your cubes of cheese or cupcakes would honestly be incomplete without them. Yeah, it's a small detail, but it won't go unnoticed — trust me. When has a cute pair of sunnies ever let you down?

4 A Nostalgic Slip 'N Slide Amazon Wham-O Double Surf Rider Slide, $16.49, Amazon Buying a Slip 'N Slide for your backyard pool party will be such a hit with your guests. The line to slide is going to be long AF, and no one will even expect this level of nostalgia.

5 A Mini Pool For Your Fur Baby Amazon Pidsen Foldable Grooming Pool for Pet Dogs, $24.99, Amazon Let's be real here: Your pup is the life of the party. Once anyone lays eyes on them, it's basically a wrap. They become the center of attention, and that's even before they start giving out wet kisses. Your 'Gram isn't ready for all of the precious pics of your pup (and their furry friends) joining in on the fun.

6 A Floating Pool Pong Rack Amazon GoPong Pool Pong Rack Floating Beer Pong Set, $19.99, Amazon Who says drinking games can only be played on land? If all of your guests are at least 21 years old, bring on the beer pong tournaments. Your day drinking is about to get a little competitive, so make sure everyone brings their A-game.