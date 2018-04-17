45 Products On Amazon Under $20 That Are Just So Damn Good

Arguably one of the best feelings in the world? Stumbling across a genuinely awesome product, looking at the price tag, and audibly asking yourself, "That's it!?" Personally, this happens to me a lot more often now that I'm well-versed in the shockingly useful Amazon products you can get for under $20. Adulting is expensive, so unless an item offers both quality and affordability, I'm not interested.

The internet has obviously made a huge impact in the world of retail, but few people realize just how much Amazon alone has changed the way people shop. In addition to shifting expectations about delivery services and offering a one-stop website for all different categories, Amazon is also really transparent about the prices of comparable items. If you scroll down to the bottom of a listing, you'll see similar products in different price ranges. You'll also see the things that other people have bought instead, and how highly they've rated them. As a result, if you're in the market for affordable things you'll actually want, Amazon is a great place to find them.

So rather than waste your hard-earned paycheck on something that requires compromise, check out these awesome things under $20 that are just so damn good, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.