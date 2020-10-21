Even if you haven't been watching Season 16 of The Bachelorette, there's a good chance you know all about Clare Crawley's fascinating journey. While there's so much to unpack in her season, the fact that she mentions one guy every other sentence is hard not to notice. These Clare and Dale Bachelorette memes prove there's never been a more obvious connection in the history of the series.

Going into Season 16, fans already knew about the Clare-Dale connection. According to a million and one reports, Clare reportedly only filmed the show for about 12 days before apparently leaving to be with Dale (to whom she also reportedly got engaged). So, before viewers even saw the two together, it was pretty clear there was something going on there.

When fans finally did see the pair meet on-screen, the instant bond was palpable. As soon as Dale stepped out of the limo, they both appeared nervous and exhilarated, and after a brief chat, Dale walked inside and Clare said, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking ... When Dale stepped out of the limo, it took my breath away."

Not so shockingly, Clare gave her instant crush the first impression rose on Night 1. Now, Twitter is less and less surprised with every new "I love Dale" moment Clare graces their TVs with.

While it seems more and more evident Clare could literally just be there for Dale, it doesn't change the fact that there are a whole bunch of other guys there. For some viewers, the hardest part of the season to watch has been seeing the connections she made (or started to make) with everyone who isn't Dale.

Whether you love the Clare and Dale connection or love to hate-watch it, their interactions are the perfect meme fodder. Whether they live happily ever after or they crash and burn before "After The Final Rose" here's to the fire group chat content they're gracing fans with.

The Bachelorette continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.