Get ready to enjoy a day filled with margs and tacos on the cheap, because Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner. To make things even better, there are plenty of nationwide chains celebrating the holiday on Wednesday, May 5 with major discounts and giveaways. To give you an idea of what to do for the holiday, check out these Cinco de Mayo deals with ideas for boozy sips and festive bites.

Of course, Cinco de Mayo on May 5 is a holiday that pays tribute to the Mexican army defeating the French at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War on May 5, 1862, but modern celebrations center around food and drink more than history lessons. For your own fiesta on May 5, you'll want to check out the deals being offered by chains across the country. From $5 sips at Chili's to discounted bites at Taco John's, here are the Cinco de Mayo offers that'll have you sippin' and munchin' all day long. As always, you must be 21 years or older to get in on the boozy discounts, but thankfully, there are plenty of deals on tasty eats as well.

1. 7-Eleven

You can get a small Slurpee drink for $1 at 7-Eleven on May 5. With your drink, you'll also get four free mini tacos. You'll first need to be a 7Rewards loyalty member, and once you've signed up, you'll find the deal in the 7-Eleven app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. Loyalty members can also get 12-packs of Modelo and Corona at a $2 discount when purchasing eight mini tacos in participating stores through May 10.

2. Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze has happy hour deals on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. There's also a special late night happy hour that runs from 9:00 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. During happy hour, you can score well cocktails and beers for $4 and specialty drinks for $5. To pair with your food, you can order some tasty appetizers, which are half-off during the special.

3. Chevy's

Chevy's is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 5 with a few specials on margaritas, beers, shots, and tacos. You can score the offers from 3 p.m. through closing time at Chevy's cantinas and outdoor patios, depending on the location. The fiesta will even feature live entertainment from Mariachi bands from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m., as well as DJs from 6 p.m. through closing time.

4. Chili's

Chili's Cinco de Mayo deals are valid on plenty of boozy sips. It'll cost you only $5 for the chain's Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita, Cuervo Blue ‘Rita and Frose ‘Rita, plus many select draft beers. You can even order the drinks to-go if you'd like to celebrate at home.

Courtesy of Chili's

Chili's is also offering customers the chance to win a $500 restaurant gift card and piñatas stuffed with branded swag during its Hide and Cinco contest on May 5, which is happening in five select cities: Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nashville, Tampa, San Antonio. To find out more info on the giveaway, you'll want to keep tabs on Chili's Instagram and Twitter accounts when the clues are released at 10 a.m. ET on May 5.

5. Chipotle

Chipotle has a BOGO giveaway from May 3 through May 7 for the holiday. During Chipotle's Cinco Days of Giveaways promotion, the brand will be giving away 50,000 BOGO entrees to customers each day. All you'll need to do to enter is take Chipotle's IQ quiz. If you score a 10 out of 10, you'll be entered to win one of 100 Chipotle gift cards which each have a $500 value. To enter without taking the IQ test, simply submit Chipotle's entry form with your personal information.

6. Cholula

If you've ever experienced having your overstuffed burrito fall apart, you'll want to check out Cholula's "Burrito Insurance" offer. The brand is giving away free credits that you can use toward replacement burritos on May 5. If you use the code "BURRITODOWN" when ordering on the DoorDash app or website, you'll get $20 credit toward any order at a participating establishment that includes a burrito. To top it off, you'll get free delivery fees and a mini bottle of Cholula in select orders. The Cinco de Mayo deal is offered at participating restaurants in the following cities: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City.

7. Chuy's

You can enjoy happy hour all day long at Chuy's on May 5. There are plenty of discounted sips, including Tecate, domestic beers, Original Texas 'Tinis, and Chuy's World-Famous House 'Ritas (both on the rocks and frozen). If you order the Grande 'Rita, you can even keep your commemorative cup. To top it off, you can get Tequila Floaters for only $1. You can also get $2 off Grande House 'Ritas and $1 off Original Texas 'Tinis at select locations. All the offers may vary by location, so you'll want to check with your nearest Chuy's about the details before heading out.

8. El Pollo Loco

You can get a free 5-ounce bottle of Tapatío Hot Sauce at El Pollo Loco when you make a same-day order on the brand’s mobile app or website on May 5. The offer is valid for pick-up, curbside, or delivery orders, while supplies last. Loco Rewards members can also use a deal in the app to score three free tacos when ordering two Tacos al Carbon at an El Pollo Loco restaurant on May 5. If you’re not a loyalty member, you can either show the cashier the coupon on the brand’s Cinco de Mayo website or order ahead using the app for your free tacos.

9. Modelo

Modelo will be giving away $250,000 worth of beer to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. All you'll have to do is visit ModeloCincodeMayo.dja.com or follow the brand's Instagram and Twitter account to find out more info on how you can win a $10 e-gift card for free Modelo beer. The giveaway runs through May 4 and is valid for people 21 years old or older.

10. Taco John's

Taco John's has a special five-day celebration for Cinco de Mayo this year. During the event, which runs though May 5, you can get five beef soft shell tacos for $5.55. The offer is valid at all Taco John’s locations across the country.

When scoring some discounted sips and bites on Cinco de Mayo, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing, as well as guidance for restaurant dining.