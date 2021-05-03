Chipotle Is Giving Away 250K BOGO Deals & $500 Gift Cards For Cinco De Mayo

Chipotle is counting down to Cinco de Mayo with a week-long BOGO giveaway. From May 3 through May 7, fans can enter to score one of the 250,000 buy one, get one free entree promos that are up for grabs by testing their knowledge of Chipotle through the chain's IQ test — and it's so easy to potentially get one of these prizes. With BOGO offers and $500 Chipotle gift cards on the line, here's how to win double the deliciousness this week with Chipotle's Cinco de Mayo 2021 giveaways.

From Monday, May 3 through end of day on May 7, Chipotle's Cinco Days of Giveaways promotion will be gifting 50,000 BOGO entrees to fans each day. To enter, all you have to do is take Chipotle's IQ quiz, and score a perfect 10 out of 10 on it. ICYMI, the test, which the company first unveiled back in August 2020, quizzes you on your knowledge of Chipotle's logo, ingredients, sourcing, sustainability practices, and more. While you have to enter all 10 questions correctly to get a BOGO promotion, you can take the quiz as many times as you want. If you're one of the first 50,000 people to get all the questions right, you'll get to claim a buy one, get one free entree by entering in your phone number and then putting your unique code into the Chipotle app.

Anyone who gets all the questions right (even people who miss the 50,000 mark) will also be entered to win one of 100 Chipotle gift cards with a value of $500 each. You can also enter to win a $500 Chipotle gift card without taking the IQ test. During the promo period, go to https://chipotleiq.com/gift-card-entry and fill out the entry form with your personal information. Once you click "Enter," you'll be entered into the sweepstakes.

As always, there are a few fine print details to keep in mind. If you do get a BOGO code, you have seven days from the date you claim it to use it for any entree (with a value up to $8) including a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of tacos, quesadilla (which is available via the Chipotle App or on Chipotle.com), or a salad.

Keep in mind that although you have five different days to enter, each person can only claim one BOGO prize. However, on May 5, aka Cinco de Mayo, the company will be giving fans an extra opportunity to win free Chipotle by giving away five extra $500 Chipotle gift cards. To win one of these gift cards, you have to be one of the last five people to comment "last" on Chipotle's Cinco de Mayo Instagram post before 5:55 p.m. ET.

You have five days to try to claim a BOGO promo, so you can feel pretty confident you'll be able to score double the Chipotle goodness on your next burrito run. When picking up Chipotle, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated masking and social distancing guidance.