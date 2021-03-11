Your March is about to get a boozy boost thanks to Chili's upcoming birthday celebration. The restaurant chain is another year older, and in honor of its anniversary, you can score deep discounts on margaritas. For a look at what to expect, check out these 2021 margarita deals for Chili’s birthday on Saturday, March 13, which include $3 Presidente Margaritas and $10 off gallon-sized margaritas to-go.

You'll have options when it comes to grabbing a drink deal from Chili’s on March 13 to celebrate 46 years of the national chain (if you're 21 years or older). For starters, in honor of its birthdate, you can get a hand-shaken Presidente Margarita for $3.13. You'll also get a mini commemorative birthday party hat with your marg while supplies last. For a refresher on what's in the Presidente, you can expect a combo of Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, some Patrón Citrónge, and E&J Brandy shaken 25 times and served in your choice of flavor: classic lime, mango, or strawberry.

The second deal for Chili's birthday extravaganza is a discount on margaritas by the gallon. The chain launched its new Gallon Mar-Go-Rita on March 1, and it's a permanent addition to its to-go menu. Inside, you'll get a gallon of Chili's house-made classic rocks margaritas. They normally sell for $40, but if you grab one on the restaurant's birthday, you'll get it for $30.

Courtesy of Chili's

Finally, you can also get Chili’s $5 Margarita of the Month deal. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Chili's is serving up The Lucky Jameson through March, which is back for its third year. The boozy sip is a twist on a traditional margarita and includes a blend of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, fresh sour, a salted rim, and a garnish of lime and orange wedges.

The Lucky Jameson and Presidente deals are also available to-go at participating Chili's locations. To check if your local spot offers alcoholic drinks to-go, type in your nearest restaurant and check the online menu for a "To-Go Alcohol" section.

If you're taking advantage of one of Chili's birthday deals, make sure to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing as well as dining out.