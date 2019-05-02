It is officially May, folks, which means Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner. Whether or not you have celebration plans lined up, these Cinco de Mayo 2019 deals on May 5 will give you a good excuse to shop, get discounted food, and snag some goodies on this annual Mexican celebration. From beer delivery to endless appetizers, these Cinco Dee Mayo deals will give you a good excuse to party all day.

But first, some history, Cinco de Mayo, which is frequently confused for Mexican Independence Day, is a holiday that celebrates the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862, per The History Channel. In Mexico, the day is celebrated with military parades, battle recreations, and various other festivities, but the celebrations have also made their way to the U.S. According to The History Channel, Chicano activists brought awareness of the holiday to the U.S. in the 1960s, almost a century after the Battle of Puebla. Today, celebrations include parades, parties, mariachi music, Mexican folk dancing, and traditional Mexican foods. Some of the largest Cinco de Mayo festivals are held in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and other places with large Mexican populations.

With all that in mind, here are 10 deals that will help you celebrate this important day.

1. Margarita Cupcakes At Sprinkles Courtesy of Sprinkles California-based cupcake company Sprinkles wants you to have your celebratory Cinco de Mayo margarita in cupcake form. To celebrate Cinco, Sprinkles is featuring two flavors for customers to enjoy — the classic key lime-flavored Margarita cupcake and brand-new Strawberry Margarita cupcake. Both flavors are topped with frosting that has actual ultra-premium blanco tequila. Depending on the bakery, the cupcakes will retail for $4.25 - $5.25, per press materials sent to Elite Daily. The cupcakes are only available from April 22 until May 5, so grab 'em while you can!

2. $5 Agave Lime Margaritas At California Pizza Kitchen Courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen If you're heading to California Pizza Kitchen for your Cinco festivities, make sure to grab one of the restaurant's $5 Agave Lime Margaritas to pair with your meal. The $5 Agave Lime Margarita deal is only available on Cinco De Mayo, per the chain — so celebrate while you can!

3. $5 Drinks And Endless Appetizers At TGI Fridays Courtesy of TGI Fridays TGI Fridays wants to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a lot of food and discounted booze. On May 5, the restaurant will be offering an all-day happy hour that features $5 Fridays 'Ritas, $5 Patron Shots, and $5 Dos Equis 23-ounce draft beers per the chain. But that's not all, Fridays wants to make sure you're well-fed too. For just $12 during late night, guests can enjoy endless apps like Whiskey-Glazed Sesame Chicken Strips, Boneless Wings, Pan-Seared Pot Stickers, and Mozzarella Sticks. Talk about some good deals!

4. Free Beer Delivery From 7-Eleven Courtesy of 7-Eleven In case you didn't know, 7-Eleven is officially delivering beer across the country and on Cinco de Mayo, delivery is absolutely free. Just download the 7NOW app, confirm that you can receive delivery to your address, and choose from 7-Eleven's beer selection that includes faves like Modelo, Corona, Coors Light, Bud Light, Heineken, and Budweiser. While 7NOW users can always order beer for delivery, it's only free on Cinco de Mayo, so stock up!

5. Free Tacos at Del Taco Courtesy of Del Taco On Cinco De Mayo, Del Taco is offering guests a delicious, straightforward deal. Tex-Mex lovers can get a free Beyond Taco, a free Beyond Avocado Taco, or a free Del Taco at Del Taco with a $5 purchase on The Del App, per the chain. Participation may vary by location, so check before you celebrate with the deal.

6. Free Chipotle Delivery Through DoorDash Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're planning on keeping things more low-key this Cinco, you can count on DoorDash to get you some Chipotle freebies straight to your door. To celebrate the delivery service's one-year partnership with Chipotle, DoorDash is offering customers free delivery on any order of $10 or more through either the DoorDash or Chipotle app on May 5 only, according to the delivery service. If you're not big into going out, this is a pretty good excuse to stay in if you ask me.

7. Win Free Laundry Service For A Year From Jose Cuervo Courtesy of Jose Cuervo Tequila-maker Jose Cuervo is celebrating Cinco de Mayo a little differently than you might expect. On May 5, Jose Cuervo is offering fans a chance to win free laundry service for an entire year so they have their Cinco Sunday and many more Sundays to enjoy margs and relax. To enter, post on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #CuervoDoMyLaundry and a description of how you want to take back your Sundays. You have until July 31 to enter. Who knows? You might just be a lucky winner. Check out full contest rules on the Jose Cuervo website.

8. $5 Tequila Trifecta From Chili's Courtesy of Chili's To celebrate Cinco De Mayo with the margarita of your dreams, Chili's has created a drink called the Tequila Trifecta, a margarita made with Cuervo Gold Tequila, 1800 Reposado Tequila, Sauza Blue Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh sour. On May 5th, you can snag one for just $5 each. If you want to mix things up a bit, Chili's is also offering $5 Presidente Margarita or draft beer, per the chain, so you can switch up your sip of choice throughout your festivities.

9. A Margarita Tower And Funds To Upgrade Your Drink To Patrón Courtesy of Patrón/HOOCH This Cinco, Patrón has an amazing deal for you. The tequila company has partnered up with the HOOCH app to give anyone who orders a tequila on Cinco de Mayo extra funds to upgrade their next drink to Patrón. Free money for good alcohol? Yes please! You can find more details about the promo on the Cinco De Mayo Hooch x Patrón site. The offer is only valid for one day on May 5, 2019, and you'll upload your receipt to the HOOCH app to get reimbursed with $7.50 toward your next Patrón sip.