These Chiefs Nail Art Ideas Will Last You Well After The Super Bowl

The 2020 Super Bowl is nearly upon us, and there is only one true way to support your team: nail art. Whether you are watching for the commercials, the halftime show, or the love of the game, these photos of cute Chiefs nail art ideas are sure to get you pumped up and inspired. As the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers, both teams have a lot to be hyped for. Neither team has played in a Super Bowl in quite a while. The 49ers last made it in 1995, but the Kansas City team hasn't played in the Super Bowl for 50 years. No matter what side you're on, it is imperative that you show your support.

Although I grew up watching the Super Bowl mostly for the snacks and commercials, I would've shown my investment with fire nails if I were more inclined. In a confusing turn of events, the Chiefs and 49ers share the same red and gold team colors. That said, it might be a good idea to see what color jerseys your team is wearing and make that color the main attraction of your manicure. If you're not rooting for anyone in particular and just want to have a good time, well, you're settled. Get ready to book your nail appointment after you see these nail inspo pics below.

If you come from a team-split household or want to wear your nails for as long as possible, these nails are a great way to say, "Of course I support [blank]," while not starting a fight. They also work if the Chiefs lose; just take off your merch, and you're just wearing very stylish nails for the rest of the month. Nothing beats versatility.

If you are more committed to your team, but you want to kill two birds with one stone, these nails are a great way to show your team spirit and look cute for Valentine's Day in a couple weeks. The gold accents pop in just the right way, and the intricate design will help keep you from biting your nails at those high-suspense moments.

Don't want to just pick one or two favorite players? This nail artist's creative manicure lets you go down the roster. Show QB Patrick Mahomes support alongside Tyreek Hall, Eric Berry, and whoever else steals the field in your eyes. It's a great way to personalize your investment and show that you are a true fan.

These nails are a little more delicate and minimalistic. Not to mention, color French manis are soaring in popularity right now, so this is perfectly on trend. And depending on your team's jersey color, you can switch on the placement of red or gold as the main color. Bring a a more streamlined edge to your viewing party with this style.

If you really just "want both teams to win," here is a style that perfectly encapsulates that "you're all stars!" mentality. This one might take some time, precision, and patience, but it'll be worth the wait when you're rocking this mani well after the big game.