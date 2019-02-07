Whereas trousers once used to feel stuffy and like something you only wore when absolutely necessary (ie to work), they've made a complete 180 and are now exceptionally cool. To bolster up your wardrobe with some cool new pants, I scouted the best chic trousers under $50 that you'll be able to wear to the office, the bar, brunch, birthdays, and everything in between. Depending on how you style them, trousers can be part of the perfect outfit for any occasion, so don't sleep on buying a few pairs that fit your taste and style.

Personally, I love a good relaxed wide-leg trouser. I wear them with sneakers and a tight crop top for a night out and channel all my favorite '90s style icons. If you're going for a look that's a bit more dressed up, choose a pair with a bit more structure and maybe a wool or cotton weave and pair them with heeled boots and soft fitted sweater. There are literally endless ways you could take the pant in terms of styling, so check out some excellent options below and pick out a few that speak to your aesthetic. Printed, textured, flared, silky—I've got you covered.

Check Mate

Not only is the print of this pant a bit of an optical illusion, but the pleat and tie bow detail at the waist almost look like it could be a skirt. Thanks to their relaxed, airy fit, these could be worn year-round.

Belt It Out

Perfect for work or play (they'd look awesome with an old band tee and Dr Martens boots), these trousers boast a classic pinstripe print and paper bag-style waist.

Spotty Service

These trousers are definitely on the bold side of the aisle thanks to their green and orang color combination and polka dot print.

Go For Gold

Why not add some gold velvet pants to your repertoire to slay the remainder of winter in? They'd certainly brighten up the season.

Classic Cool

The most perfectly cut wide leg trousers there ever were. These would go with literally anything and are perfect for spring thanks to the fact that they're linen.

Life Of Luxury

There's something that feels opulent about corduroy, especially when it comes in a rich burnt orange hue.

Fresh AF

Everything is good about these trousers, but the contrasting stitching make them feel extra, extra cool.

That's Rad

Tie dye is going to be a huge trend for spring, so why not kick it off early with these bleached out trousers?

Flower Power

The easiest and coziest way to infuse your cold weather wardrobe with a bit of springy color.

Gray Days

Thanks to their neutrally toned plaid print, high waist, and relaxed belt, these pants are the embodiment of business casual.

Grape Beginnings

If you've never even considered adding some royal purple flares into your closet, now might be the time to start. They'd look amazing paired with a light and fuzzy lilac sweater.