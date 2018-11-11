Whether you're hosting your yearly Friendsgiving celebration, going to your partner's Thanksgiving dinner, or if you're simply headed home for the holidays, it's usually a good call to bring along a bottle of wine wherever you go. And this year, just in time for the annual holiday, Walmart is selling a wide variety of super inexpensive wines that are guaranteed to be the perfect little cherry on top of your exciting fall feast. So, if you, too, thoroughly enjoy drinking at a discount, these cheap wines to buy from Walmart for Thanksgiving 2018 basically have me saying "you're welcome."

As a young millennial living in one of the most expensive cities in the world, it should come as no surprise that I'm all about saving cash. And, despite popular belief, you don't always have to break the bank to find a decent bottle of wine. Walmart wine is actually a prime example of that — the discount department store sells a variety of reds, whites, rosés, and even bubblies that are guaranteed to add the perfect touch to your Thanksgiving meal. The best part of it, however, is that each bottle is under $20. Yep, you heard me — so sit back, relax, and don't even think about that wallet of yours. Just focus on finding that perfect sip.

William Hill Estate Napa Valley Chardonnay Walmart.com $12.99, Walmart Chardonnays are the perfect Thanksgiving wine, and William Hill's is just the one you want — according to their site, it's smooth and effortlessly fruity, pairing perfectly with those sweet potatoes, roasted veggies, or even the turkey.

OZV Red Blend California Wine Walmart.com $15.99, Walmart Between notes of blackberry, vanilla, and toasted oak, this full Zinfandel-based red is extremely bountiful, per OZV, and will definitely steal the spotlight at your dinner table this year.

Risata Pink Moscato Wine Walmart.com $12.49, Walmart Risata Pink Moscato is super juicy, and per Risata's website, it's best paired with salty snacks... maybe serve it alongside those gorgeous hors d'oeuvres.

Concha y Toro Marques de Casa Concha Pinot Noir Walmart.com $15.99, Walmart If you're more about a strong oaky taste, per B21, Concha Y Toro's Pinot Noir blends sweet and savory flavors. Sip it alongside a plate of meats, or even as an aperitif.

De Loach Babe Rose Walmart.com $13.99, Walmart Canned wine has gained a tremendous amount of popularity in the last few years, and everyone at the dinner table — yes, even snarky Uncle Max — will be blown away by this bubbly and undeniably fun sip.

Concha y Toro Frontera Specialties Tinto Walmart.com $7.99, Walmart This bold, structured red hails all the way from Chile, making way for solid dinner table conversation. Wine Searcher recommends pairing it with beef or venison, but I, personally, am psyched to try it on its own.

Pays D'Oc Syrah Walmart.com $10.96, Walmart You thought your journey was long? Per Walmart, this Syrah hails all the way from the Pays d’Oc wine region in France, alongside the Pyrenees Mountains and the Gulf of Lion. This dark red is strong, delightful, and inarguably sophisticated for your Thanksgiving meal.

Grenache Rosé Walmart $10.96, Walmart The grapes inside this delightful pink bottle, per Walmart, are harvested after dark, when it gets particularly chilly. This prevents oxidation, making way for a subtle and irresistibly dreamy sip.