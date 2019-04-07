Everyone has different ways of deflecting uncomfortable questions, and if you ask me, Chadwick Boseman's way of doing so definitely takes the cake. At CinemaCon 2019 on April 2, an Access Hollywood reporter persistently asked the Black Panther actor questions about Avengers: Endgame, and his commitment towards not revealing any spoilers was absolutely hilarious. So, if you haven't already taken a look at each of these Chadwick Boseman "I'm Dead" memes, they are honestly amazing.

Boseman's Access interview at CinemaCon starts out with the entertainment reporter asking what Boseman can tell her about his latest film, 21 Bridges. He fully responds, saying it's intense, and has several layers. He describes a rather nail-biting cop chase scene, and the fact he's been training with the LAPD. Honestly, it sounds great.

However, the interview takes a turn when the reporter starts prodding about the newest Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame. She asks how he feels about its popularity, and he says, "It's great but I'm dead," proceeding to answer any and all Avengers questions with, "Yeah, but I'm dead." The reporter sounds rather disappointed, but hey — nobody likes a spoiler.

Anyway, the internet took inspiration from Boseman's unique deflection technique — it was hilarious, and widely applicable to many situations. Check out what the Twitterverse is saying about it, below.

So, it turns out that "I'm dead" is the perfect response to get out of any conversation.

Need a way to get out of doing a favor for a coworker? Boseman's got you covered.

LOL, I seriously love how he executed that. Definitely make a point to watch the full interview, below. It's really awkward, but Boseman was definitely not about to give any top-secret Marvel information.

OK, you have to admit that was kind of amazing, wasn't it? Honestly, this was an educational experience. It definitely gave me a few pointers on how to avoid answering impossible questions in class, deflecting questions about my future at family gatherings, and when I don't want to answer emails when I'm OOO. Honestly, Boseman is a genius, and we all need to learn a thing or three from him.

I don't know about you, but I totally respect Boseman for not giving away any spoilers about his latest film — I mean, honestly, there is so much excitement surrounding the new film from Marvel fans, and while Maisie Williams would have loved to do it for Game Of Thrones, it would have looked pretty bad. Anyway, if you didn't get the chance to watch the full trailer for Avengers: Endgame in its entirety, it was released a few weeks ago in March 2019. It looks awesome, and don't worry — it won't spoil anything.

Wow. Between you and me, I'm not even a hardcore Marvel fan. But it goes without saying that the Avengers: Endgame trailer makes the new movie look out of this world.

There's a likely chance the CinemaCon Access Hollywood reporter was disappointed by Boseman's dodgy (yet seriously hilarious and totally inspiring) response. But what really matters is that his fans won't be upset by his dedication to keep it all a secret. Chad, keep up the good work – you're doing great.