After months of joining campaign trails, posting on social media, and proudly hitting the polls, celebrities aren't happy to see the 2020 election results be such a tight race. Hollywood tends to lean democratic, and a number of stars put their support behind Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. Now that Donald Trump and Biden are neck and neck with votes still being counted, these celebrity reactions to the close 2020 election results make an interesting point.

Although some years the election winner has been called same day, Biden and Trump's votes were still being tallied into the wee hours of Nov. 4. With political experts saying the race is too close to call at this stage, and could even take until the end of the week for a final decision. As uncertainty loomed, celebs took to Instagram and Twitter to express their concerns over the undeniably tight race.

Demi Lovato spoke out first thing in the morning following election night, lamenting that Biden should have already won the election by an overwhelming margin. "Kind of terribly sad how close this election was. After this year and especially this summer it should’ve been a landslide. I don’t get it. Truly," she tweeted.

Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye pointed out how critical every vote is in battleground states like Florida. "I hope anyone watching how close a call it is in Florida is realizing that every damn vote counts," he tweeted on Nov. 3.

Keke Palmer also expressed her disdain over how close the race was, writing, "I see a lot of people living one way but voted another."

Actress Jenna Ushkowitz was far from happy to see the current president pick up so many votes.

"How is this even so close. Truly shocked," Nicky Doll lamented as votes were being tallied.

Some celebrities knew the election race would be a tight one even before it kicked off. Selena Gomez shared a message about the "close" race when urging fans to vote in person on Nov. 3.

"Your voice matters so much. People think that it doesn’t matter but other elections have been this close before," Gomez explained. "I’m just so thankful that you guys are listening, and I hope that you can get out there and do everything that you can. Please, please vote in person."

For many celebrities, the 2020 election results so far are too close for comfort.