When you have the No. 1 song in the world, A-listers and influencers are bound to listen to it at some point. The celebrity reactions to Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" are cute enough to make anyone's day, but with the number of Rodrigo's inspirations who've chimed in, she's probably having a better day than you. Now all the world needs is the remix featuring Cardi B and Taylor Swift.

More than a few stars have felt the need to react to the pop power ballad, but some definitely stan Rodrigo on a whole other level. Whether it's covering the song for their own followers or promoting it on their timeline, the universal support Rodrigo is getting for her breakup anthem is truly inspiring. If the support continues at the current rate, there's no question the Disney Channel star-turned-singing sensation will top the Billboard Hot 100 for several more weeks to come. Lil Nas X, watch out for that record.

If you're one of the few who hasn't heard "Drivers License" on the radio or a Spotify playlist yet, run, don't walk, to stream it immediately. But don't take my word for it, take these celebs' word and add it to your library ASAP.

Cardi B

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to inform her followers that not only does she have "Drivers License" on repeat, she wants to hang out with Rodrigo IRL. When Cardi B wants to get a Happy Meal with you, you know you've made it.

Taylor Swift

When Rodrigo found out her idol, Taylor Swift, commented on her post about the success of "Drivers License," she did what any normal stan would do: had a full-on Swiftie meltdown. Swift endorsed the song several times on Instagram, and honestly, the internet is practically begging for them to collab at this point.

James Charles

Not only did beauty titan James Charles tell his fans he can't stop singing Rodrigo's debut single, he also covered it for his official YouTube channel. The reaction to Charles' cover has been overwhelmingly positive since it was posted on Jan. 19, and racked up over 2 million views in just hours. Here's to hoping his next Morphe collab will have a shade dedicated to the new reigning princess of pop herself.

Halsey

Receiving personal gift from Halsey for having the No. 1 song in the world is like winning the lottery, and guess what? Rodrigo won it. Halsey's cake to celebrate the success of "Drivers License" is too adorable for words, and she even adorned it with mini macarons.

Niall Horan

Former One Direction member Niall Horan posted "Drivers License" to his Instagram story, and basically said what everyone was thinking. "This song is the real deal. Beautifully written," he wrote on top of a mock-up of Rodrigo's driver's license.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was one of the earlier celebs to worship the downtempo bop, making sure to post it to her Instagram story and promote it for the world to check out. Not only that, but the model gave some personal props to Rodrigo. "This song is so good you are a queen," she wrote on Jan. 12.

Kevin & Joe Jonas

Like a proverbial torch-passing to the next generation of Disney Channel pop stars, two Jonas brothers reacted to Rodrigo's song on Instagram and praised her for her lyrical genius and voice. All eyes are on you, Nick. Let's catch up to Joe and Kevin and not ignore a sure-to-be classic.