With the 2020 presidential election being an especially crucial one, more celebrities used their voice to speak up than ever before. Musicians, actors, influencers, and more urged fans to get out and vote, with the majority being outwardly vocal about supporting Joe Biden. So when Biden was officially sworn in as President on Jan. 20, the celeb reactions to Joe Biden's inauguration came rolling in, and the excitement was real.

One of Biden's biggest celebrity supporters from the start has been Lady Gaga, who was tapped to perform at the inauguration ceremony. The singer spoke out before the inauguration kicked off, saying it was an "honor" to perform. "I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!" she tweeted on Jan. 14.

She wasn't the only superstar singer to perform at the inauguration. Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, The Foo Fighters, Kerry Washington, and more appeared at the ceremony.

Biden could only include so many celebrity appearances in one day, but those who weren't there in person were sure to show their support online with hopeful messages about America finally turning the page on on Trump's presidency.

Some celebs were just happy to show former President Donald Trump the door, especially Chrissy Teigen, who asked if Biden could find time to unblock her.

Overall, it looks like most celebrities are thrilled to be moving into a brand new chapter of U.S. history and leaving Trump behind.

More to come...