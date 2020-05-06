It's 2020 and podcasts are all the rage. From true crime to self-help shows, there's no shortage of content to listen to depending on your mood. But it's these eight celebrity podcasts on Spotify that will really have you hooked in no time.

The list of celebrity-hosted podcasts continues to grow rapidly as celebs discover the joy of podcasting. Some are interested in talking about all things from their personal life to their careers, while many celebs enlist the help of their famous friends to make each episode more fun than the last. There's one thing that's true for all of the shows, and that's how much fans love getting to hear their favorite celebs be themselves opposed to them being in character.

Whether you're looking to pass the time with some light-hearted laughter or are interested in learning more about your favorite celebs, these 8 podcasts have you covered.

1. Life Is Short with Justin Long

Long teamed up with his brother Christian Long for a show that digs deep into the true meaning of life. Justin interviews celebs weekly, and even gets the occasional update from his 103-year-old Grandma Jody.

"I want to peek inside the heads of real people to learn how they find meaning in life," Justin says of his show. "I’m also very curious what their favorite snack food is, and what emoji they use most often — ya know, the REALLY important stuff. Every episode I’ll get personal with all kinds of people, from actors to musicians to deep thinkers who fascinate me."

2. Anna Faris Is Unqualified

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The lovable and hilarious Anna Faris gets "relationship advice from completely unqualified Hollywood types" on her podcast. Faris explains her mission for her show was to "create a community where those of us who have no idea what the f*ck we’re doing can find comfort, support and laughter."

3. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Shepard's podcast beautifully combines celeb life with reality. He focuses on celebrating people's "challenges and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment." If you're looking for a laugh and a way to be inspired, this is the podcast for you.

4. Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham

On Graham's podcast, "nothing is off limits," leading to vulnerable chats with her major celebrity guests, including Scooter Braun, Demi Lovato, Liza Kushy, and many more.

5. Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

The super famous brother-sister duo wanted a platform to explore "the sibling bond, family dynamics, the human mind, body, and so much more." Kate and Oliver welcome sibling guests to "dive deep into the things that interest them and talk to other siblings in a free-formed, wide open, relaxed conversation to not only have some laughs, but to maybe inspire some people along the way with universal tales of."

6. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Ever wonder what goes through Van Ness' mind on the daily? Look no further. Van Ness takes listeners on a journey "as they get curious about anything and everything under the sun."

7. Office Ladies with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's

Fans of The Office unite! Each week, former co-stars and BFFs Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey "break down an episode of The Office and give exclusive behind the scene stories that only two people who were there, can tell you."

8. The Love Bomb with Nico Tortorella

Fans fell in love with Tortorella as Josh on the hit show Younger and, since then, the actor has been an open book about his love life and sexuality. On his podcast, Tortella sits down weekly "with a different guest to learn about how love, relationships, and sexual identity plays a role in their life."