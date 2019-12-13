Taylor Swift is 30 and thriving. In November, Swift accepted the 2019 Artist of the Decade award at the AMAs, but on Friday, Dec. 13, she celebrated another decade of life with the help of her famous friends. Tributes in honor of Swift flooded social media, starting in the wee hours of the morning, and these celebrity messages to Taylor Swift for her 30th birthday are so touching.

Swift kicked off her birthday celebrations shortly after midnight, posting a throwback picture of herself on Instagram. "WHO’S GONNA TELL HER SHE’S THIRTAY NOW," she captioned the snap.

While Swift disabled the comments on her post, it didn't take long for her pals to share their favorite photos and videos of her along with heartfelt messages.

The night before her milestone birthday, Swift accepted Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade award, and delivered a powerful speech about toxic male privilege. Her words were so impactful, that even Hilary Clinton took note, and shared a quote with her Instagram followers, all while wishing Tay a happy B-Day.

"Love this line from Taylor Swift, upon accepting her Billboard 'Woman of the Decade' Award: ⁣⁣'As for me, lately I've been focusing less on what they say I can't do and more on doing whatever the hell I want,'" Clinton wrote. "⁣⁣Congratulations on the honor, Taylor (and happy birthday)! #gutsywomen."

Swift's squad went all out with their birthday posts, too. Gigi Hadid was one of the first to post a public message to Swift — and then share multiple Instagram Stories of some of her favorite moments with the singer.

In the comments section of Hadid's post, Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Happy BIRTHDAY TS!!"

Todrick Hall's tribute to Swift praised her for her work as an LGBTQ ally, and spoke on how their friendship has blossomed over the years.

"Every time I hear 'shade never made anybody less gay' being sung by children and teens in middle America I think, holy sh*t my friend is changing the world," Hall wrote in part. "Not many can do that, but you can and you do! I don’t know what the future has in store for us, but I know it’s bright and I got my sunglasses READY HONEY!"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita shared a cute selfie with Swift and the Modern Family star. Mikita and Ferguson both appeared in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

Swift's longtime BFF Abigail Lucier got in on the gun, too, of course, posting a half-dozen tributes to the singer.

Lily Aldrige's series of birthday pics obviously included one with a cat.

Lena Dunham penned a lengthy and lovely tribute.

Martha Hunt's post was so pure.

Elizabeth Banks celebrated Swift with a funny shoutout.

Antoni Porowski, who also appeared in the "You Need to Calm Down" video, shared a photo of them from the colorful set.

Swift is definitely feeling the love today, and for good reason.