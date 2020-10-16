Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video is easily one of the most talked about visuals of the year. After releasing the chart-topping collab on Aug. 6, the women also dropped the music video for the track, and it didn't take long for it to gain millions of views on YouTube. As of October 2020, the video has more than 235 million views, and that number keeps rising by the hour. That's why these five Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" Halloween costume ideas are sure to turn heads on Halloween night. And, as an added bonus, they are so simple to recreate.

It wasn't only Cardi and Megan who appeared in the "WAP" music video. Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana all appeared as well, and brought plenty for viewers to be wowed over. Whether it was a dance scene with Megan and Cardi, or Jenner's strut through a long hallway, the outfits in the music video were nothing short of elaborate, making them perfect for All Hallow's Eve.

Check out four ideas for "WAP" Halloween costumes below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Black Fishnet Cardi & Megan

Courtesy of Cardi B on YouTube

No matter if you're planning to dress up solo or with a friend, this black leather ensemble makes for a great costume. In order to celebrate safely, Berkeley Public Health's clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology, Dr. John Swartzberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., gave Elite Daily some tips, including holding your small gatherings outside.

Start with fishnet stockings.

Add a strappy, leather bodysuit, like this one from Fashion Nova, and your look is practically complete.

2. Colorful Cardi & Megan

Courtesy of Cardi B on YouTube

If you're looking for a sexy, yet modest costume, this pink and yellow look might be the perfect fit for you. Start with an off-the-shoulder bodysuit in either color.

Add some elbow-length gloves.

Throw on a long skirt for the full affect.

3. Cheetah Print Kylie

Courtesy of Cardi B on YouTube

Bodysuits seem to be a big theme for this music video. For Jenner's look, you'll want to grab one that is cheetah print.

Grab thigh-high boots and you're all set.

4. Wild White Tiger Megan

This white tiger look is so simple, starting with, you guessed it, a bodysuit.

The only other thing you'll need is a pair of black heels.

5. Normani's Checkered Outfit

This look contains a few more elements than the previous ones, but the finished product will be worth it all.

Start with a checkered halter top and high waisted bottoms. The easiest way to achieve this look is rocking it as a two piece swimsuit, so it'll match perfectly like the bikini below.

Add some checkered gloves.

Statement lace-up gladiator heels are next.

Top off the look with a checkered painter's hat.